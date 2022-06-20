 large image

Antivirus Deal: Swipe a massive 80% off Kaspersky Internet Security with this code

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

If you want to keep your laptop or home computer protected then a dedicated anti-malware is a must, and this unbelievable deal from Kaspersky lets you get one without breaking the bank.

Right now you can deduct a whopping 80% off the price of Kaspersky Internet Security simply by using the code K80off22 at the checkout.

The deal is available to new customers only, and it’s running until June 29, meaning that there’s precious time left for you to make use of the offer.

When it comes to protecting your digital workstation from viruses, you’ll want a protective software that constantly updates to recognise the latest malware, and in that regard, very few companies can keep up with Kaspersky.

In our four-star review for Kaspersky Internet Security, we wrote: “In recent tests by AV-Test and SE Labs, Kaspersky’s engine provided 100% protection in both real-world and reference malware scanning tests. And it scored a very satisfactory 99.7% in AV Comparatives’ real-world tests. Unlike most of the other most accurate antivirus suites, it didn’t misidentify legitimate software as malicious in any of the tests that informed this review. It’s kept results of this quality for years, so you can expect consistency here.”

To get such advanced protection for a minimal price is fantastic, but it’s not even the best part about this deal. That same code (K80off22) can be used across almost all of Kaspersky’s services, including Kaspersky Password Manager and Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection.

So if you already have an antivirus software that you’re happy with but you’re interested in getting more protection for either your personal information online or even your most important passwords, then you can simply opt for one of Kaspersky’s other services.

With so many options available, there’s never been a better time to beef up your digital protection on the cheap. Just remember to use the code K80off22 at the checkout and you’ll receive a huge 80% discount for your first year of any eligible Kaspersky subscription.

