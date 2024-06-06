Anker’s lightning fast Prime Power Bank is now even cheaper

Anker’s 20,000mAh, 200W Prime Power Bank has just dropped to match the all-time low. If you need on-the-go power and you need it now, get onto this offer.

Amazon is selling the Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank for £79.99. That’s £50 off the asking price of £129.99 and it comes with free and fast delivery for Amazon Prime members. Act fast and you’ll be replenishing your gadgets in time for this weekend’s activities.

We love a bit of Anker here at Trusted Reviews. The charging products are relaible, almost always cheaper than the big name brands, and regularly on sale at incredibly low prices.

This is the joint lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model, which is on sale quite regularly, but there’s no time like the present. The price comparison tool shows this was listed at the same price during the middle of May, but then hopped back up again… until now.

Is the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank worth buying?

The Anker Prime is a powerful, high capacity battery pack willing to be called “le chonk,” “el grande” or “captain mAh.” Pros Handy screen, with menu system

Awesome power output

Fast charging (with a 100W adapter) Cons Some buggy behaviours at maxed-out charging

Dodgy level reporting out of the box

High price for a 20K battery

We have reviewed the Anker Prime Power Bank and were really impressed with the power output of 200W combined with the 20,000mAh capacity. It means you can rapidly charge a couple of laptops at 100W each and still have enough left over for topping up your phone.

You can also charge the bank itself at up to 100W, meaning it’s an ideal accompaniment it you’re camping or travelling and may not have all the time in the world to replenish the device you’re relying on for power.

We also loved the intuitive colour LCD screen that showcases the output of the devices you’re charging. However, our reviewer did say the battery level reporting takes a while to settle in.

Our reviewer gave it a four star score and concluded: “The Anker Prime is an order of magnitude faster than the average battery pack, capable of doling out and taking in power at pretty stunning rates.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank review