Planning a road trip? This reduced Anker power bank can charge three devices at once

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you’re got a roadtrip or a camping holiday coming up then you need to make use of this incredible Anker power bank deal.

Speaking from experience, I never leave the house without a power bank. Typically I always carry the Anker MagGo 10K with me so that if my iPhone’s battery is ever in danger of running out, I can always top it up wirelessly in a pinch. If you know that you’re going to be away for a longer period of time however then I definitely recommend picking up a power bank with a larger cell, something that can top up your laptop as well as your phone.

Well, if you’re in need of such a device then you’ll be glad to know that the Anker Prime Power Bank, which has a massive 20,000mAh capacity, has now plummeted from £129.99 to just £74.99.

That’s a reduction of almost 50%, and you won’t find a better overall power bank for that price. If you want to know a bit more about the device before purchasing however then worry not, I’ve got you covered.

For starters, even though the Anker Prime doesn’t boast wireless charging, it does have the ability to charge up to three devices at once over a wired connection. There are two USB-C ports that can run up to 100W, and a USB-A port that taps out at 65W.

While the voltage can change depending on how many devices are hooked up at a single time, it’s worth noting that when using only the two USB-C slots, you can achieve a total 200W output across the two devices you’re charging, which can get them back to full health in next to no time.

For context, you can get up to 3.2 full charges on an iPhone 15 with this thing, or a full charge for either a MacBook Air or a Steam Deck.

In fact, you don’t even have to leave anything up to guesswork when it comes to determining how much juice is left within the Anker Prime thanks to the handy screen on the front of the device which shows you in real time what the battery percentage is and how long is left until you reach a full charge.

The Anker Prime itself doesn’t leave you waiting long when it needs to be refilled either, as it can be charged from 0% to a full battery in just one hour and 10 minutes, so you won’t be left waiting around for it whilst everyone else is sat in the car.

Take it from me, it’s always better to have a power bank with you and not need it than need it and not have it, and when the Anker Prime is going cheap, it’s the perfect time to get one.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

