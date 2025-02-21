Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This discounted power bank is the ultimate travel companion

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re planning a long road trip this summer or just need a reliable power bank to keep you connected, the Anker Prime 27650mAh is a fantastic choice.

Save $30 and get the mighty Anker Prime 27650mAh Power Bank for just $149 from Amazon.

Save $30 on this mighty power bank

Save $30 on this mighty power bank

Charge up to three devices at once with the small but mighty Anker Prime 27650mAH Power Bank, which is now just $149 in Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was $179.99
  • Now $149
View Deal

Boasting an enormous 27650mAh capacity and able to deliver up to 250W of power, this Anker Prime power bank promises to charge a 13-inch MacBook Air 1.28 times or an iPhone 14 just under five times.

Or boost your 16-inch MacBook Pro by 50% in just under 30 minutes, perfect for topping up in-between meetings. 

The power bank is equipped with two USB-C and one USB-A ports, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once. Anker also includes a generous 0.6m USB-C to USB-C charging cable too. 

Concerned about overloading the power bank? Thanks to ActiveShield 2.0 technology, temperature is monitored up to a whopping 3,000,000 times a day to ensure real time protection.

Once it’s time to recharge your power bank, thanks to its 170W fast recharge, you can replenish its battery in just 37 minutes too.

Although undoubtedly a mighty device, at just 16.17cm tall and weighing 662g, the power bank is small enough to slip into your bag or luggage without adding too much extra weight. 

Download the iOS or Android companion app and see real time stats and enable optimised chagrined for longer-lasting battery life across your devices. Plus the app allows you to locate your power bank with sound alerts.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have reviewed its slightly less powerful sibling, the Anker Prime 2000mAh and concluded that it’s “capable of doling out and taking in power at pretty stunning rates.” With this in mind, this more powerful 27650mAh should take charging in its stride.

Otherwise, the Anker Prime 27650mAh has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 2225 customer reviews. Customers appreciate the power bank’s faster charging speed and find it “reliable and capable”.

Enjoy powerful, reliable and seriously speedy charging speeds, all housed in a compact device with the Anker Prime 27650mAh.

You might like…

Save more than $100 on a 2TB SSD with this Amazon offer

Save more than $100 on a 2TB SSD with this Amazon offer

Hannah Davies 13 mins ago
Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

Up your Xbox storage with this WD Black 1TB expansion card deal

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
You can’t say no to Ninja’s best air fryer at this price

You can’t say no to Ninja’s best air fryer at this price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Amazon’s best sounding Echo just became a bargain party speaker

Amazon’s best sounding Echo just became a bargain party speaker

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
PS5 owners need to jump on this extraordinary 2TB SSD deal before it’s gone

PS5 owners need to jump on this extraordinary 2TB SSD deal before it’s gone

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access