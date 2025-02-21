Whether you’re planning a long road trip this summer or just need a reliable power bank to keep you connected, the Anker Prime 27650mAh is a fantastic choice.

Save $30 and get the mighty Anker Prime 27650mAh Power Bank for just $149 from Amazon.

Boasting an enormous 27650mAh capacity and able to deliver up to 250W of power, this Anker Prime power bank promises to charge a 13-inch MacBook Air 1.28 times or an iPhone 14 just under five times.

Or boost your 16-inch MacBook Pro by 50% in just under 30 minutes, perfect for topping up in-between meetings.

The power bank is equipped with two USB-C and one USB-A ports, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once. Anker also includes a generous 0.6m USB-C to USB-C charging cable too.

Concerned about overloading the power bank? Thanks to ActiveShield 2.0 technology, temperature is monitored up to a whopping 3,000,000 times a day to ensure real time protection.

Once it’s time to recharge your power bank, thanks to its 170W fast recharge, you can replenish its battery in just 37 minutes too.

Although undoubtedly a mighty device, at just 16.17cm tall and weighing 662g, the power bank is small enough to slip into your bag or luggage without adding too much extra weight.

Download the iOS or Android companion app and see real time stats and enable optimised chagrined for longer-lasting battery life across your devices. Plus the app allows you to locate your power bank with sound alerts.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have reviewed its slightly less powerful sibling, the Anker Prime 2000mAh and concluded that it’s “capable of doling out and taking in power at pretty stunning rates.” With this in mind, this more powerful 27650mAh should take charging in its stride.

Otherwise, the Anker Prime 27650mAh has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 2225 customer reviews. Customers appreciate the power bank’s faster charging speed and find it “reliable and capable”.

Enjoy powerful, reliable and seriously speedy charging speeds, all housed in a compact device with the Anker Prime 27650mAh.