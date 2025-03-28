:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Top-up four devices at once with this reduced Anker portable charger

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re a commuter or a frequent flier, this powerful portable charger is a great way to ensure all your devices have enough battery while you’re on the move.

This mighty Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank is currently just $87.99 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which is a massive 20% off its usual price. 

Although it sports a powerful 25,000mAh battery cell, at just 1.31lbs the Anker Laptop Power Bank is impressively lightweight and ideal for bringing with you on the move.

Thanks to its built-in 2.3 foot USB-C cable, you won’t need to worry about carting around any extra cables if you only have one device to keep topped up. 

Anker also promises the USB-C cable can double as a carrying strap too. While this might sound precarious, Anker assures that this cable has been tested for over 20,000 retractions and should support over 20,000 bends. It’s worth noting that we haven’t tested this ourselves so can’t verify this claim. 

Otherwise, the portable charger is equipped with three other ports, allowing you to charge up to four devices at once. These ports include two USB-Cs for both input and output plus a USB-A for output only. 

Each port offers up to 100W max power, which means you can get a 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 or MacBook Air M3 to 50% battery in just 33 minutes. Anker also claims you can get an iPhone 16 to half-charge in just 25 minutes. 

The Anker Laptop Power Bank is also flight approved too, making it the perfect companion for long-haul journeys.

The power bank itself is fitted with a useful smart display which shows details such as the battery input, remaining recharge time, battery health and level plus much more.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Anker 25,000mAh Laptop Power Bank, it currently has a 4.6-star rating based on over 693 Amazon customer reviews. Customers describe the portable charger as “well-made and reliable” and praise the built-in cable as convenient when travelling.

