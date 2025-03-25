:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This portable power bank with a built-in cable is now under £27

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Never worry about bringing extra cables to charge your devices on the go again, thanks to this offer on the pocket-sized Anker power bank.

The Anker Nano 30W Power Bank is currently just $29.99 / £26.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a massive 25% (US) and 33% (UK) off its usual RRP.

At 4.09 x 2.06 x 1.02 inches and weighing just 215g, the Anker Nano Power Bank is compact and lightweight, making it perfect for travelling and commuting. 

With a built-in USB-C cable, you can charge Android phones, tablets and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series without needing to faff around with additional cables. Not only that but with up to 30W of power, you can even charge compatible laptops such as a MacBook Air too.

The integrated cable isn’t your only option, so if you’re still sporting an iPhone with a lightning port then you won’t miss out as there’s also a USB-C and a USB-A port too.

The Nano also features a built-in screen which shows you the power bank’s current charge level, an estimate of how long the battery will last or, if it’s plugged in, an estimate of how much charging time is remaining. 

Its 30W bi-directional charging allows you to both supply and receive up to a 30W charge respectively. It’s worth noting that in our review, we found the Nano actually supplied more like 27.9Wh of energy which is equivalent to around 7540mAh. 

This is worth keeping in mind as you shouldn’t necessarily expect super speedy charging from the Nano and, instead, use it for consistent top-ups. 

Overall we not only gave the Anker Nano 30W Power Bank a four-star rating but it also made its way into our best power bank list too. Our reviewer concluded the power bank is a “nifty mid-price battery pack small enough to fit in your jeans pocket. It seems more high-tech than the average battery too, as it has a built-in screen that’s hidden until it lights up.”

If you need a pocket-sized power bank that can keep your phone and even a laptop topped up, but don’t want to splurge on the privilege, then this offer on the Anker Nano Power Bank is not to be missed.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

