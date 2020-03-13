Preorder Animal Crossing: New Horizons in time for its release for just £38.85.

We’re in the one week countdown to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – the first Animal Crossing title to make its way onto the Nintendo Switch – and we can’t wait.

For those keen gamers who’ve yet to preorder their copy ready for midnight on March 20th, you can get an instant digital copy on ShopTo for just £38.85, down from its RRP of £49.99, saving you just over a tenner on what is sure to be a bundle of pure joy and adorableness.

Tom Nook is back and up to his old tricks again, offering his Deserted Island Getaway Package that’ll see you washing up to shore and helping to create a brand new civilisation.

With just a tent to start you off, begin crafting your very own island and helping new arrivals get settled in this latest instalment of the social simulation game. Offering an abundance of new ways to customise and put your own spin on idyllic life, the New Horizons instalment of the Animal Crossing universe is looking to be the best yet, with our review on the way.

Crafting furniture from scratch and discovering your style are at the heart of upgrades to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, able to not only shape your home but – with new features, the island itself – caving in to create actual waterfalls, as well as building bridges – and we don’t just mean with your fellow island dwellers.

You’ll even have your very own Nookphone for accessing information like recipes, as well as keeping in contact with friends.

Multiplayer is also possible, though you’ll only be able to host one island per console – a disappointment but not altogether surprising considering this was the case for previous Animal Crossing games. Able to invite up to eight players to visit, pick them up from the airport and show the squad around your paradise digs.

The Trusted Reviews team are bubbling with excitement for the release of this long awaited Nintendo Switch title. Have you preordered your copy? At £38.85, your time is now with sun, sea and sand ahead.

