Android upgrades don’t get much better than this

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has been succeeded by the Pixel 9 range, but that means there’s some incredible contract deals available on the incumbent option.

Right now you can get a Pixel 8 Pro with a whopping 500GB of data for £29.99 a month. Mobiles UK will charge you £49 upfront for the phone, which has 128GB of storage and comes in the Obsidian shade.

Pixel 8 Pro with 500GB data for £29.99 a month Mobiles UK is selling the Google Pixel 8 Pro for £49 upfront and £29.99 a month with 500GB of 5G data to enjoy. Mobiles UK

500GB data

£29.99 a month / £49 upfront View Deal

You’ll get unlimited texts and minutes on this 24-month contract from the iD mobile network, which is an MVNO owned by Carphone Warehouse in the UK. For your rather modest expenditure, you’re getting what’s still one of the best Android phones out there.

The Pixel 8 Pro is guaranteed rapid Android updates for the next six years, meaning it’ll stay relevant with access to top features for well beyond the average lifecycle of the hardware.

It’s powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor, backed by 12GB of RAM which integrates a large crop of AI-based features, which will get better with Android 15’s new Gemini tech landing soon.

There’s a brilliant 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and LPTO variable refresh rate that goes from 1Hz to 120Hz. It offers exceptional levels of brightness and fantastic HDR performance.

Google's most interesting phone yet Pros The bright, flat screen is stunning

Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses

AI features offer unique software tricks

7 years of updates Cons Uncomfortable to hold

Temperature sensor is pointless

Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones

Notable price increase over 7 Pro

There are also three impressive rear cameras with a main 50MP octa-PD camera with a wide f/1.68 aperture and a large 1/1.31-inch sensor. There’s also a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

In our review, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker said: “The highest praise I can give the Pixel 8 Pro is that it does an impressive job of standing out from the swathes of Android phones on the market.

“The biggest reason to pick up a Pixel remains the photography skills and the three cameras on the back all take great snaps in varying conditions.”