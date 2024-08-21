Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android upgrades don’t get much better than this

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has been succeeded by the Pixel 9 range, but that means there’s some incredible contract deals available on the incumbent option.

Right now you can get a Pixel 8 Pro with a whopping 500GB of data for £29.99 a month. Mobiles UK will charge you £49 upfront for the phone, which has 128GB of storage and comes in the Obsidian shade.

You’ll get unlimited texts and minutes on this 24-month contract from the iD mobile network, which is an MVNO owned by Carphone Warehouse in the UK. For your rather modest expenditure, you’re getting what’s still one of the best Android phones out there.

The Pixel 8 Pro is guaranteed rapid Android updates for the next six years, meaning it’ll stay relevant with access to top features for well beyond the average lifecycle of the hardware.

It’s powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor, backed by 12GB of RAM which integrates a large crop of AI-based features, which will get better with Android 15’s new Gemini tech landing soon.

There’s a brilliant 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and LPTO variable refresh rate that goes from 1Hz to 120Hz. It offers exceptional levels of brightness and fantastic HDR performance.

Pixel 8 Pro display
Recommended

Google's most interesting phone yet

Pros

  • The bright, flat screen is stunning
  • Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses
  • AI features offer unique software tricks
  • 7 years of updates

Cons

  • Uncomfortable to hold
  • Temperature sensor is pointless
  • Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones
  • Notable price increase over 7 Pro

There are also three impressive rear cameras with a main 50MP octa-PD camera with a wide f/1.68 aperture and a large 1/1.31-inch sensor. There’s also a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

In our review, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker said: “The highest praise I can give the Pixel 8 Pro is that it does an impressive job of standing out from the swathes of Android phones on the market.

“The biggest reason to pick up a Pixel remains the photography skills and the three cameras on the back all take great snaps in varying conditions.”

