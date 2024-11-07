Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s unbelievable smart home bundle is the perfect holiday tech gift

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Even after all these years, voice control of smart lights still feels kinda neat to us and this bundle from Amazon is a great way to jump aboard.

Right now you can get two Amazon Echo Dot speakers and a Philips Hue smart bulb for just £48.98, which is a massive £74.99 (60%) saving on the £123.97 asking price for the RRP of £123.97.

2 x Echo Dot and a Hue light – Save £74.99

2 x Echo Dot and a Hue light – Save £74.99

Amazon has an early Black Friday smart home starter kit for the ages. You can get two Echo Dot (5th Gen) speakers and a Philips Hue bulb for under £50.

  • Amazon
  • RRP: £123.97
  • Now: £49.98
View Deal

Of course, the RRPs don’t always match the current pricing. In the case of this deal, the smart home bundle is still £52.97 less than buying these products separately today.

This is an early Black Friday promotion from Amazon, which ends on November 20 at 5pm, but we can’t really imagine there being a better starter pack than this available.

The Echo Dot 5th generation offered here has been out since 2022, but it’s still the most recent edition of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker that packs surprisingly big sound for its limited footprint.

Our reviewer said: “The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries. Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy.”

He praised the improved audio over the previous generations courtesy of the larger 1.73-inch front-facing speaker to deliver a bigger audio punch. It also looks great and has improved tap controls. He gave it a 4.5 star score from a potential five.

The Philips Hue white bulb (B22) offered as part of the bundle works via Bluetooth so you don’t need the additional Hub. You can control on/off and brightness via Alexa on the Echo Dot you can put in multiple rooms, or through the Philips Hue Bluetooth app.

You might like…

Samsung’s gorgeous QLED TV is now an early Black Friday steal

Samsung’s gorgeous QLED TV is now an early Black Friday steal

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
The Galaxy S24’s early Black Friday price cut just made a great phone even better

The Galaxy S24’s early Black Friday price cut just made a great phone even better

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
This Tefal dual drawer air fryer is now half as cheap as a Ninja one

This Tefal dual drawer air fryer is now half as cheap as a Ninja one

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words