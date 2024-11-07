Amazon’s unbelievable smart home bundle is the perfect holiday tech gift

Even after all these years, voice control of smart lights still feels kinda neat to us and this bundle from Amazon is a great way to jump aboard.

Right now you can get two Amazon Echo Dot speakers and a Philips Hue smart bulb for just £48.98, which is a massive £74.99 (60%) saving on the £123.97 asking price for the RRP of £123.97.

Of course, the RRPs don’t always match the current pricing. In the case of this deal, the smart home bundle is still £52.97 less than buying these products separately today.

This is an early Black Friday promotion from Amazon, which ends on November 20 at 5pm, but we can’t really imagine there being a better starter pack than this available.

The Echo Dot 5th generation offered here has been out since 2022, but it’s still the most recent edition of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker that packs surprisingly big sound for its limited footprint.

Our reviewer said: “The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries. Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy.”

He praised the improved audio over the previous generations courtesy of the larger 1.73-inch front-facing speaker to deliver a bigger audio punch. It also looks great and has improved tap controls. He gave it a 4.5 star score from a potential five.

The Philips Hue white bulb (B22) offered as part of the bundle works via Bluetooth so you don’t need the additional Hub. You can control on/off and brightness via Alexa on the Echo Dot you can put in multiple rooms, or through the Philips Hue Bluetooth app.