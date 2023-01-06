 large image

Amazon’s unbelievable MacBook Air deal is now back in stock

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s MacBook Air got a new lease of life with the arrival of the M1 processor in 2020. You can save big on this Apple Silicon MacBook Air right now.

If you’re seeking an Apple Silicon MacBook Air then Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M1 (2020) for just £877.99 right now. That’s a 12% saving on the £999 asking price.

The MacBook Air M1 is still amazing and this deal is killer

This fantastic Amazon deal is back in stock! You can save big on the MacBook Air M1 right now.

We’ve seen this deal on Amazon before, but it’s been out of stock for a little while. We’re glad and quite surprised to see it back on sale.

This version of the MacBook Air has the M1 Chip on board, which was a massive upgrade on the Intel chips sitting within the legacy model. There’s 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a 13-inch Retina display.

Beyond that, this model has a FaceTime HD camera, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and a backlit keyboard. It comes in the Space Grey, Gold and Silver colour schemes too, so there’s plenty of choice available.

Apple has since upgraded to the MacBook Air M2 (2022), which includes a brand new design and more power than before, but it also comes with a higher price. With similar specs, it’s currently £1,119 on Amazon.

So, this isn’t the newest model with the freshest design, but the price is right for a laptop we gave a perfect five star score a couple of years ago.

Our reviewer Max Parker praised the fast M1 processor, exceptional battery life, great keyboard (no more butterfly!) and strong app support.

In his updated review of the MacBook Air M1, Max wrote: “The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point.

“This makes the M1-powered MacBook Air a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model.”

