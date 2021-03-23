Amazon’s ultimate Fire TV 4K streaming box is now £50 cheaper

If you love a bit of binge watching (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?), then it might be time to upgrade to the superb Amazon Fire TV Cube, which is now at its lowest price yet.

Originally going for £109.99, you can now pick up the 4K streaming box with built-in Alexa voice control for just £59.99. The deal has only just appeared on Argos’ eBay storefront, but there’s no telling how long it’ll be available for. For anyone looking to expand their streaming capabilities for movie night – this is the offer to go for.

Deal: Amazon Fire TV Cube for just £59.99 (lowest price yet)

At first glance, the Fire TV Cube looks a bit like the second-gen Echo Dot if it were moulded into a square, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye. Not only can the Fire TV Cube stream content in rich, colourful 4K, but it also has compatibility with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for a premium viewing experience.

With eight microphones built into the device itself, the Fire TV Cube can operate much in the same way as an Amazon Echo smart speaker, letting you give out commands with nothing more than your voice. Whether it’s dimming the lights or going straight to the movie you want to watch, the Fire TV Cube has you covered.

Speaking of which, you won’t be lacking for streaming services either as the Cube can access all major platforms including Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and of course, Prime Video. We gave the Fire TV Cube a worthy 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, surmising:

“If you’re after a streaming player that can play content from all the major apps in good quality and grants control over your home cinema set up via your voice, the Fire TV Cube ticks all those boxes.”

It’s worth pointing out that the Fire TV Cube wasn’t even this cheap during last year’s Black Friday event – going instead for the slightly higher price of £69.99, making this the cheapest it’s ever been.

