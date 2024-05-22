Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s top man reportedly thinks Alexa sucks

Chris Smith

Amid reports Amazon is planning a subscription-based generative AI version of Alexa, it has been claimed the man running the company isn’t a fan of its current capabilities.

The CNBC report claiming Amazon will charge extra for ‘Alexa Plus‘ also offers unique insights into how the current version is viewed by top brass, CEO Andy Jassy.

The report says Jassy, who took over from penis-shaped space vessel enthusiast Jeff Bezos in 2021 is keen to trim the fat and whip Alexa into shape as an assistant capable of competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Sources familiar with the matter say Jassy is “underwhelmed” with and “frustrated” by what Alexa can currently do, especially given the resources granted to it by the company. He wants Alexa to turn a profit and that’s where the subscription model could come in.

The report, from CNBC reporter Kate Rooney says:

Jassy has been privately underwhelmed with what modern-day Alexa is capable of, according to one person. The Alexa team worried they had invented an expensive alarm clock, weather machine and way to play Spotify music, one source said.

For instance, Jassy, an avid sports fan, asked the voice assistant the live score of a recent game, according to a person in the room, and was openly frustrated that Alexa didn’t know an answer that was so easy to find online.

CNBC

Now, Jassy is reportedly moving Alexa employees – of which their are thousands – to work within the artificial general intelligence team and is seeking a new-fangled assistant capable of competing with Google and OpenAI, which can justify the resources afforded to it.

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

