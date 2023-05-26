Amazon’s Tears of the Kingdom deal is a bargain

Following in the footsteps of several other retailers, Amazon has just slashed the price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you head over to Amazon right now and tick the ‘Apply £5 voucher box’, you can bag your very own copy of Tears of the Kingdom for just £44.99.

Given that the game just came out and is easily a must-buy for any Nintendo Switch owner, this is a phenomenal deal that’s well worth jumping on if you haven’t already picked up a copy.

Retailers like Argos and Currys have offered the same deal in their own time, but if it’s more convenient for you to shop via Amazon, or you have some Amazon credit to use then now’s as good an opportunity as ever to snap the game up.

Tears of the Kingdom Price Drop Just tick the ‘apply £5 voucher’ on Amazon’s product page for Tears of the Kingdom to nab the game for its lowest price yet. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £44.99 View Deal

As someone who’s already sunk several hours into the game, trust me when I say that it’s easily one of the best titles of this year and arguably the best game to hit the Nintendo Switch since Breath of the Wild.

The updated version of Hyrule that features in Tears of Kingdom will be somewhat familiar to gamers who played BotW, but with the addition of sky islands, an entire plain of land that exists underneath Hyrule, not to mention several tweaks in topography, there’s enough here to keep you invested.

At this point in my playthrough, I’ve been so enamoured with the seemingly endless amount of locales to explore and side quests to take on that I’ve barely even touched the main campaign.

My colleague Ryan Jones detailed the experience far better in his five-star review: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

For just £44.99 (the game was £59.99 at launch), there’s never been a better time to add Tears of the Kingdom to your Switch library and to see what all the fuss is about.