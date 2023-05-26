Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Tears of the Kingdom deal is a bargain

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Following in the footsteps of several other retailers, Amazon has just slashed the price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you head over to Amazon right now and tick the ‘Apply £5 voucher box’, you can bag your very own copy of Tears of the Kingdom for just £44.99.

Given that the game just came out and is easily a must-buy for any Nintendo Switch owner, this is a phenomenal deal that’s well worth jumping on if you haven’t already picked up a copy.

Retailers like Argos and Currys have offered the same deal in their own time, but if it’s more convenient for you to shop via Amazon, or you have some Amazon credit to use then now’s as good an opportunity as ever to snap the game up.

Tears of the Kingdom Price Drop

Tears of the Kingdom Price Drop

Just tick the ‘apply £5 voucher’ on Amazon’s product page for Tears of the Kingdom to nab the game for its lowest price yet.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £44.99
View Deal

As someone who’s already sunk several hours into the game, trust me when I say that it’s easily one of the best titles of this year and arguably the best game to hit the Nintendo Switch since Breath of the Wild.

The updated version of Hyrule that features in Tears of Kingdom will be somewhat familiar to gamers who played BotW, but with the addition of sky islands, an entire plain of land that exists underneath Hyrule, not to mention several tweaks in topography, there’s enough here to keep you invested.

At this point in my playthrough, I’ve been so enamoured with the seemingly endless amount of locales to explore and side quests to take on that I’ve barely even touched the main campaign.

My colleague Ryan Jones detailed the experience far better in his five-star review: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

For just £44.99 (the game was £59.99 at launch), there’s never been a better time to add Tears of the Kingdom to your Switch library and to see what all the fuss is about.

You might like…

The iPhone 13 Pro is now as cheap as the iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 Pro is now as cheap as the iPhone 13 Mini

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
The best iPhone 14 deal yet just dropped

The best iPhone 14 deal yet just dropped

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Upgrade your Nintendo Switch storage on the cheap

Upgrade your Nintendo Switch storage on the cheap

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
The PSVR 2 just got its first major price cut

The PSVR 2 just got its first major price cut

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
This portable Samsung Freestyle projector just hit its lowest price

This portable Samsung Freestyle projector just hit its lowest price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The iPad 9th generation just got a massive price cut

The iPad 9th generation just got a massive price cut

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.