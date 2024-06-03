Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s tablet for kids is at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Keep the kids entertained on rainy days without worrying about them accessing any harmful content thanks to the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. 

Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for its lowest ever price on Amazon at just £79.99. You’ll even receive a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which is worth up to £68 for non-Prime members.

Snap up the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for just £79.99 on Amazon and get one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a two year warranty and a kid-proof case included for free.

Amazon Kids Plus offers kids access to over 10,000 apps, games, videos, books, audio books and educational content from the likes of CBeebies, Disney, Marvel and more. All Amazon Kids Plus content is ad-free and there’s no access to social media or Alexa either to give parents and guardians extra peace of mind.

In fact the Fire HD 8 Kids has undoubtedly been designed with concerned guardians in mind. Access the easy-to-use parent dashboard and you’ll be able to filter content based on your child’s age and set educational goals and time limits. 

If your child ever tries to make an in-app purchase then it’ll automatically go through the parent dashboard for your approval, so you’ll never have to worry about the kids accidentally racking up a huge bill.

Amazon has equipped the device with a two-year “worry-free” guarantee which means although the screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass and comes with a sturdy kid-proof case, if it does break then you can simply send it back to Amazon and get it replaced for free. 

Kids can enjoy up to 13 hours of mixed use before the Fire 8 needs to be recharged and it offers up to 1TB of expandable storage for saving content offline, making it perfect for long journeys where an internet connection isn’t guaranteed.

We gave the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet a strong four-star rating with our reviewer concluding: “With its beefy, damage-resistant case and excellent software, this is one tablet you won’t worry about leaving with kids aged 3 to 7.”

He continued “it’s well stocked with stuff to educate and entertain them, and the screen, performance and battery life are fit for purpose.”

Given that a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a kid-proof case and a two-year warranty are all included alongside the incredibly low price, we can’t recommend the Fire 8 HD Kids tablet enough.

