Amazon’s Spring Sale ends today – but these fantastic deals are still available

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has been running its latest set of deal days over the past week, slashing the price of hundreds of products from TVs to air fryers.

The sale is all set to end tonight (March 31), and while many discounts are now gone, there are still some fantastic savings on some of the best products around.

Below you’ll find some of our experts’ favourite savings, from headphones and smartwatches to speakers. All these savings are likely to end at midnight on March 31, so you’ll want to act quickly to snag a bargain.

For more from Amazon’s latest sale, see our best TV deals and best tablet deals – along with our constantly updated best Amazon Spring Sale live blog.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung’s flagship earbuds are on sale for a fantastic price during the sale, and they’re a great choice whether you use a Samsung phone or not.

The buds tote ANC, good sound and a much improved design compared to the older model.

Save £50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds

Save £50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds

Save 22% on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds with this Amazon deal. The noise-cancelling earbuds are currently just £169 – that’s £50 less than their £219 RRP for a limited time only. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £219
  • Now £169
View Deal

OnePlus 13

If you want a top-tier Android smartphone – with the latest Snapdragon chip, a wonderful screen and loads of internal storage – the OnePlus 13 is a fantastic choice. However, with this healthly £120 discount, it becomes an even more tempting proposition.

Get the OnePlus 13 for just £879

Get the OnePlus 13 for just £879

The OnePlus 13 has dropped to its lowest price since launch in January as part of Amazon’s Spring sale bonanza. It’s a great price for a very capable flagship smartphone, complete with 512GB of storage.

  • Amazon
  • £120 off
  • £879
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s 2024 flagship is still an excellent phone even a year after release, and this huge saving makes it a very smart pick for anyone. The camera, with its impressive zoom, takes exceptional shots, and the software has plenty of AI smarts.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage for £999

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage for £999

Nab the 2024 flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just £999, complete with 512GB of storage. That’s a saving of £350 compared to its launch RRP.

  • Amazon
  • £350 off
  • £999
View Deal

Ticwatch Pro 5

If you’re after a feature-packed smartwatch without breaking the bank, this Wear OS model ticks all the boxes. It has that rugged look, has good battery life and is seriously affordable in the Amazon sale.

Get the Ticwatch Pro 5 for just £131.74

Get the Ticwatch Pro 5 for just £131.74

The fantastically capable Wear OS-enabled Ticwatch Pro 5 is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • £217.26 off
  • £131.74
View Deal

Sonos Move 2

While many Sonos speakers are built to sit in the home, the Move is a more portable solution. You can take it outside for parties and it’ll connect back into your Sonos system when it’s back inside. This model has stunning battery life, excellent sound and a handy dock for charging.

The 4.5-star Sonos Move 2 is seeing a massive price drop on Amazon

The 4.5-star Sonos Move 2 is seeing a massive price drop on Amazon

Looking for a speaker that sounds great both indoors and outdoors? You’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the mighty Sonos Move 2, which is now just £359 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449
  • Now £359
View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4

These on-ear headphones have some of the best battery life around, lasting for around 60 hours. The ANC is top-notch, and the sound is still impressive.

Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones and take 19% off their RRP

Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones and take 19% off their RRP

Enjoy strong ANC, up to 60-hours of battery life and sound with a high level of clarity and detail for under £200, thanks to this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones.

  • Amazon
  • Was £248.31
  • Now £199.99
View Deal

Sonos Sub Mini

The dinky Sonos Sub Mini is an easy way to add some oomph to your Sonos setup, pairing easily with a soundbar and other Sonos speakers. For a product that doesn’t often get reduced in price, this is a great deal.

The Sonos Sub Mini is finally at a lower price on Amazon

The Sonos Sub Mini is finally at a lower price on Amazon

The Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer is seeing a rare price drop, and is currently just £339 in the Amazon Spring Sale event.

  • Amazon
  • Was £429
  • Now £339
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

With its 12.9-inch display and included S Pen, this tablet is an excellent choice for both long binges of Netflix and more creative tasks, like sketching. For the price, this is one of the best big tablets around.

Save big with this Samsung tablet and stylus deal

Save big with this Samsung tablet and stylus deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has dropped to just $419.99/£479 on Amazon. Head there now to save $180/£89.99 compared to the large-screen tablet’s $599.99/£568.99 RRP.

  • Was $599.99/£568.99
  • Now $419.99/£479
View Deal

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

