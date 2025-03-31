Amazon’s Spring Sale ends today – but these fantastic deals are still available

Amazon has been running its latest set of deal days over the past week, slashing the price of hundreds of products from TVs to air fryers.

The sale is all set to end tonight (March 31), and while many discounts are now gone, there are still some fantastic savings on some of the best products around.

Below you’ll find some of our experts’ favourite savings, from headphones and smartwatches to speakers. All these savings are likely to end at midnight on March 31, so you’ll want to act quickly to snag a bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung’s flagship earbuds are on sale for a fantastic price during the sale, and they’re a great choice whether you use a Samsung phone or not.

The buds tote ANC, good sound and a much improved design compared to the older model.

Was £219

OnePlus 13

If you want a top-tier Android smartphone – with the latest Snapdragon chip, a wonderful screen and loads of internal storage – the OnePlus 13 is a fantastic choice. However, with this healthly £120 discount, it becomes an even more tempting proposition.

£120 off

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s 2024 flagship is still an excellent phone even a year after release, and this huge saving makes it a very smart pick for anyone. The camera, with its impressive zoom, takes exceptional shots, and the software has plenty of AI smarts.

£350 off

Ticwatch Pro 5

If you’re after a feature-packed smartwatch without breaking the bank, this Wear OS model ticks all the boxes. It has that rugged look, has good battery life and is seriously affordable in the Amazon sale.

£217.26 off

Sonos Move 2

While many Sonos speakers are built to sit in the home, the Move is a more portable solution. You can take it outside for parties and it’ll connect back into your Sonos system when it’s back inside. This model has stunning battery life, excellent sound and a handy dock for charging.

Was £449

Sennheiser Momentum 4

These on-ear headphones have some of the best battery life around, lasting for around 60 hours. The ANC is top-notch, and the sound is still impressive.

Was £248.31

Sonos Sub Mini

The dinky Sonos Sub Mini is an easy way to add some oomph to your Sonos setup, pairing easily with a soundbar and other Sonos speakers. For a product that doesn’t often get reduced in price, this is a great deal.

Was £429

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

With its 12.9-inch display and included S Pen, this tablet is an excellent choice for both long binges of Netflix and more creative tasks, like sketching. For the price, this is one of the best big tablets around.