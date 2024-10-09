Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s slow cooker deal is perfect for students

Jon Mundy

Any students looking for a compact slow cooker deal should check out this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer.

It gets you the Instant Pot Duo Plus smart cooker for a low, low price of £89. That’s 32% cheaper than its recommended retail price of £129.99.

This is for a flexible stainless steel 9-in-1 smart cooker that can serve ass a pressure cooker or a slow cooker, as well as having individual settings for rice, steam, sauté, yoghurt, sous vide, and even cake.

You can also set the Instant Port Duo Plus to keep food warm, and it’s also possible to set a delayed start so that your meal is ready for a specific time. You’ll received handy alerts, while a progress bar lets you know when your meal is ready.

There are also 25 smart customisable cooking programs to choose from, together with helpful step-by-step instructions you can follow on your phone. You can make a mushroom risotto in six minutes, a tomato soup in three minutes, a succulent beef stew in 25 minutes, one pot pasta in five minutes, or just take your time over making your own yoghurt in eight hours.

You also get a safe, easy to access pressure release switch that’s located well away from the release valve, while a WhisperQuest system releases said steam without the alarming noise.

It’s also extremely easy to keep clean, with a dishwasher-save cooking compartment. Talking of that cooking compartment, it’s a big, spacious 5.7L thing that can hold up to six portions.

As this might suggest, it’s not a small device, with a size of 37.2 x 36.1 x 33.9cm and a weight of 5.58kg. It should fit on most moderately sized counters, however.

If it’s an air fryer deal you’re after rather than a slow cooker deal, check out Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days offer on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1.

