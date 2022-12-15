 large image

Amazon’s slashed the price of the perfect stocking filler for PS5 gamers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for the perfect stocking filler for the PS5 gamer in your life, you can give the gift of always having fully charged gamepads at their disposal.

Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense charging dock for £16.99, which is £8 off the regular asking price.

Keep your PS5 DualSense fully charged with this ace dock deal

The official charging dock for the Sony PS5 DualSense controllers is currently £8 off at just Amazon. You can grab the perfect PS5 accessory for just £16.99

  • Amazon
  • Was £24.99
  • Now £16.99
You can fit two DualSense controllers into the charging dock, which also serves as a handy place to stow them and keep them tidy once the gaming session is over. It also means you won’t need to plug the controllers into the console manually with a USB-C cable in order to replenish them.

This price matches the lowest we’ve seen for this official product, which neatly matches the penguin-like design of the Sony PS5 console, which is now more widely available ahead of the festive season.

Amazon PS5 DualSense charging dock

The PS5 is really starting to mature following a slowish start, due to availability of the console and a slew of high-profile releases which had been delayed by the pandemic.

We’ve now got a wide range of first-party exclusives like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and loads more to come in 2023.

We just revisited our PS5 review, two years on. The DualSense controller emerged as something that’s been a true leap forward for the console, while it’s also boasting a refined user interface.

Our reviewer concluded: “The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the current generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or the 4K-capable graphics power. Combine this with a compelling user interface, growing selection of exclusive experiences and a general ecosystem that embraces what came before it, and the PS5 is one of the best consoles you can buy right now.”

