Amazon’s slashed the price of Microsoft Office 365 for one day only

This one day only deal from Amazon sees the Microsoft Office 365 Home one-year package drop to only £49.99.

Available to load onto either a Windows or Mac system, for the next just over ten hours you can purchase Microsoft Office 365’s Home package for one year for £49.99, down from its full price of £79.99.

Saving a total of £30, this might very well be the deal you need to comfortably work from home during these unprecedented times, with all the tools you could possibly need to keep things going on your computer.

With a variety of packages on offer for Microsoft Office programs, this particular subscription gives you a year’s access for its price, and can be shared with up to six other users, allowing the whole family to be readily equipped with the essentials.

Complete with all the Office 365 programs you’ll be familiar with, this Microsoft Office 365 Home one year subscription comes with the likes of Word, Powerpoint, and Excel, as well as Outlook, keeping all your documents and important communications under one umbrella.

On top of the usual features, by subscribing you’ll also receive premium features not found anywhere else, including Office’s 365 CV Assistant, allowing you to scrub up the ol’ resumé for future job searches. The assistant includes real life examples of CVs from people in your chosen career path. All powered by LinkedIn, bridge the gap from CV creation to the recruiters you want to be talking to.

The Microsoft 365 Home one year package will also give subscribers 1TB of storage on OneCloud, so you’ll never have to worry about being tied to just one device – handy if you regularly jump between a laptop and a desktop PC. In addition, the OneCloud storage can be used to save photos and other files – you won’t simply be limited to the documents, presentations and spreadsheets you make using the Microsoft Office apps.

You’ll also find a Personal Vault, as well as Advanced Security thrown into the package, ensuring your documents are safely under lock and key.

It’s worth noting, on top of premium features, by subscribing to Office 365, rather than the one-off purchase of Microsoft 2019, you’ll benefit from constant updates, meaning fresh new features and improvements to this reliable set of apps.

Now down to £49.99 from £79.99, jump on this fantastic price drop before it’s too late – Amazon will be putting the price back up once midnight drops.

