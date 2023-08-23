Amazon’s slashed Resident Evil 4 Remake to its lowest price yet

Amazon has slashed the price of Resident Evil 4 Remake to its lowest point yet, which is great news for both PS4 and PS5 owners.

Head on over to the Amazon deal right now, and you’ll find the PS4 version of the game selling for just £34.95. That’s a 42% saving on the £59.99 RRP.

That’s great for people still rocking a classic PS4, but what about all you PS5 owners? Don’t worry, you’re not left out of this deal either.

There’s a little hack to this in that Capcom offers a free upgrade to the PS5 version when you boot the game up. While the PS4 and PS5 versions are listed separate, then, they’re essentially the same game.

It’s a great price for one of the very best games of the year so far. We gave Resident Evil 4 Remake a ringing 5-star endorsement in our review, calling it “a triumph on every level”.

“All components of the story have been finetuned into a more well-thought out package, and that’s before mentioning the game’s full use of today’s graphical prowess to deliver a more terrifying interpretation of rural Spain.”

The game takes the seminal 2005 original and completely rebuilds it from the ground up for a modern audience. We’re talking all new 4K-ready graphics, greatly refined controls (you can now run while aiming), a new UI, and even changes to the way the story unfurls. It’s essentially a complete new game, albeit one that stays true to the spirit of the original.

You’re still looking at a brutal, visceral third person action game with a blackened survival horror heart. Resident Evil 4 Remake is brilliant stuff, especially at this new low price.