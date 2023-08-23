Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s slashed Resident Evil 4 Remake to its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has slashed the price of Resident Evil 4 Remake to its lowest point yet, which is great news for both PS4 and PS5 owners.

Head on over to the Amazon deal right now, and you’ll find the PS4 version of the game selling for just £34.95. That’s a 42% saving on the £59.99 RRP.

Save 42% on Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS4 and PS5

Save 42% on Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS4 and PS5

Amazon is selling the Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £34.95, which is a 42% saving on a game that offers a free upgrade for PS5 owners.

  • Amazon
  • Save 42%
  • Now £34.95
View Deal

That’s great for people still rocking a classic PS4, but what about all you PS5 owners? Don’t worry, you’re not left out of this deal either.

There’s a little hack to this in that Capcom offers a free upgrade to the PS5 version when you boot the game up. While the PS4 and PS5 versions are listed separate, then, they’re essentially the same game.

It’s a great price for one of the very best games of the year so far. We gave Resident Evil 4 Remake a ringing 5-star endorsement in our review, calling it “a triumph on every level”.

“All components of the story have been finetuned into a more well-thought out package, and that’s before mentioning the game’s full use of today’s graphical prowess to deliver a more terrifying interpretation of rural Spain.”

The game takes the seminal 2005 original and completely rebuilds it from the ground up for a modern audience. We’re talking all new 4K-ready graphics, greatly refined controls (you can now run while aiming), a new UI, and even changes to the way the story unfurls. It’s essentially a complete new game, albeit one that stays true to the spirit of the original.

You’re still looking at a brutal, visceral third person action game with a blackened survival horror heart. Resident Evil 4 Remake is brilliant stuff, especially at this new low price.

You might like…

Samsung has dramatically cut the price of the Galaxy A34

Samsung has dramatically cut the price of the Galaxy A34

Max Parker 27 mins ago
Best PS5 Deals for August 2023: Incredible bundles for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Deals for August 2023: Incredible bundles for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Here’s how you can get 100GB of data for just £12/month

Here’s how you can get 100GB of data for just £12/month

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Get EE’s unlimited data SIM on the cheap with free TNT Sports

Get EE’s unlimited data SIM on the cheap with free TNT Sports

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Play Starfield for £8.85 with this Game Pass deal

Play Starfield for £8.85 with this Game Pass deal

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

You won’t believe how cheap Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is right now

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.