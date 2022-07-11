Amazon’s slashed 60% off its Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet

It’s the perfect time to treat your children, as the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet is on sale with a £60 discount in honour of Prime Day.

While we haven’t had the chance to review the Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet, we do know that it’s now on sale for only £39.99, giving all the parents and guardians out there the perfect excuse to treat any kiddos in their life.

Plus, Amazon is also offering three free months of Kindle Unlimited to anyone who buys a Fire Tablet, meaning that you can load up the new tablet with loads of children-friendly books for the summer break.

The Fire 7 Kids Pro has just seen a massive price cut Anyone looking to treat their little ones or get some early Christmas shopping done should check out this amazing deal on the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet. Amazon

Save £60 with this deal

Now just £39.99 View Deal

The Fire 7 Kids Pro comes with a 7-inch screen and a kid-friendly case that should keep it from getting damaged by clumsy hands. It also has a two-year guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about replacing it if it does happen to get knocked about.

Plus, any young children will be treated with one year of Amazon Kids+, which is packed with educational content from the likes of Disney, Lego and National Geographic. This comes in the form of books, games, videos and songs, meaning that there should be something that every child can enjoy.

Any parents or guardians can check in on what their kids are looking at thanks to the Parent Dashboard feature via the Amazon Kids app, which can also be used to set limits or educational goals.

And you won’t have to worry about any young kids calling up any unknown numbers, as parent-approved contacts can be set up so children can voice and video call via Wi-Fi.

With a saving of £60, we think that this deal is well worth it, and ideal for anyone looking for some child-friendly tech that can keep kiddos entertained.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews over the next few days, as we will be sharing all the best deals and discounts for all the best tech devices.