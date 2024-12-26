Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s selling Xbox controllers super cheap this Boxing Day

For anyone who unwrapped a shiny new Xbox Series X or S on Christmas Day, this is a deal that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Even though there’s always a standard controller bundled with an Xbox console, in order really make the most of what’s on offer, I cannot recommend getting a second controller enough.

As luck would have it, picking up a spare controller is now easy on the wallet as Amazon’s dropped the price of the white controller option from £54.99 down to just £39.95 this Boxing Day.

Boxing Day Sales: Xbox Controller

Now’s your chance to stock up on Xbox controllers and enjoy some epic multiplayer action over the holiday period.

While the Series X and S have no shortage of great single player games ranging from the new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to established classics like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, if you plan on having any friends over in the near future (maybe for a New Year’s Eve shindig) then having a second or third controller is a must.

The obvious benefit is that having a few extra controllers to hand will allow you to dive into some great multiplayer action whenever you want. The aforementioned Master Chief Collection has several campaigns that can be played cooperatively in split-screen, which is just the ticket for the perfect bit of nostalgia over the Christmas period.

If you’ve yet to play Hazelight Studios’ It Take Two then take it from me, this is a game you need to jump on right away. This 2021 Game Awards winner is a full-on narrative driven co-op game that sees you play as a husband and wife who, just as they’re on the brink of divorce, are turned into miniature dolls and must find a way back to their human form by working together.

It’s a rollercoaster of a game with some genuinely heartfelt and emotional turns that easily cemented it as a modern classic, and one that’s well worth playing with a friend or partner over the holiday period.

On a separate note, it’s also worth having a spare controller to hand for yourself. On the off-chance that your current controller of choice ends up having a fault, you won’t have to wait until a replacement comes if you already have an extra controller lying in wait.

So whether you’re buying for yourself or a new gamer this holiday season, be sure to make use of Amazon’s offer while it’s still going.

