Amazon’s selling the Honor 90 Lite for next to nothing

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now get the Honor 90 Lite at an incredibly low price over on Amazon.

With a recommended retail price of £249.99, the Honor 90 Lite was already a temptingly affordable phone. Click on the deal link below, however, and you’ll find it selling for just £156.74, which represents a 37% discount.

Amazon’s practically giving this phone away, and when you compare the spec to other £150-ish phones, it becomes all the more appealing.

Save 37% on the Honor 90 Lite

The Honor 90 Lite is now available at a genuinely cheap price, with Amazon applying a 37% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 37%
  • Now £156.74
View Deal

The stand out feature here is an impressive 100MP main camera, which produces sharp 25MP images using a 4-in-1 pixel binning technique.

You can also count on a decent picture from the phone’s 6.7-inch LCD display, which packs a 90Hz refresh rate and a solid FHD+ resolution.

Another stand-out spec here is the sheer amount of storage that’s on offer. You’re getting 256GB as standard, which is more than a lot of flagship phones will give you without paying a further premium.

Battery life is solid, thanks to efficient components and a 4500mAh cell.

You can also count on the Honor 90 Lite being a slinky little handset, with a thickness of just 7.48mm and a very reasonable weight of 179g. Considering how big that display is, this is a surprisingly pocketable device.

The Mediatek Dimensity 6020 chip that powers the Honor 90 Lite along isn’t a total barnstormer, but it’s sufficient to provide smooth performance, while 8GB of RAM is a nice generous spec for such an affordable phone.

It’s worth noting that the company Honor has been a distinct entity from Huawei for quite some time now, which means that the Honor 90 Lite can run all of your usual apps. It’s got full access to Google Mobile Services.

We’ve noted Honor’s phones among our Best Affordable Phones picks before, so they’re a safe bet.

All in all, this is a great price for a very competent smartphone.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

