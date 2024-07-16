Amazon’s secret MacBook Air deal is an instant winner

Although not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, the MacBook Air M3 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Save a massive £149.03 and get the 13-inch, 256GB MacBook Air M3 for just £949.97. US customers can snap up the laptop for even less, at just $899 which is a whopping $200 off its RRP.

Get the 13-inch MacBook Air for under £1000 Although it’s not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, the new MacBook Air M3 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Amazon

Was £1099

Now £949.97 View Deal

The MacBook Air is part of Apple’s most recent MacBook series, running on the powerful and lightning-fast M3 chip. In fact the MacBook Air M3 is a massive 1.6 times faster than the MacBook M1 and a whopping 13 times faster than the MacBook Air powered by Intel.

Designed for versatility, the MacBook Air is able to cope with anything from multitasking between numerous apps, editing videos to triple-A console gaming. With macOS Sonoma, the MacBook Air has access to a huge ecosystem of apps that run fast and smoothly.

With a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, the MacBook Air has support for one billion colours which means content is shown with rich contrast and vibrant detail. Reading through an important document? Text will appear super-crisp for reading that’s easy on the eyes.

At 13.6-inches the MacBook Air is large enough to work comfortably on, yet at just over 11mm thin and weighing just 1.2kg, it’s incredibly portable and doesn’t take up much space. Not only that but with up to 18 hours of battery life, you can comfortably rely on your laptop to see you through hefty workloads.

Overall we awarded the MacBook Air a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker hailing the device as “the best MacBook for the vast majority of people.”

Max continues: “the MacBook Air M3 is a very complete machine that doesn’t have any glaring issues or missing features. It’s fast, with strong battery life and all the benefits of macOS.”

If you need a trusty, lightweight and powerful laptop that copes with multitasking and boasts a long-lasting battery life, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better laptop than the MacBook Air M3. Now under £1000, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the laptop on Amazon.

