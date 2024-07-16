Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s secret MacBook Air deal is an instant winner

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, the MacBook Air M3 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Save a massive £149.03 and get the 13-inch, 256GB MacBook Air M3 for just £949.97. US customers can snap up the laptop for even less, at just $899 which is a whopping $200 off its RRP. 

Get the 13-inch MacBook Air for under £1000

Get the 13-inch MacBook Air for under £1000

Although it’s not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, the new MacBook Air M3 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1099
  • Now £949.97
View Deal

The MacBook Air is part of Apple’s most recent MacBook series, running on the powerful and lightning-fast M3 chip. In fact the MacBook Air M3 is a massive 1.6 times faster than the MacBook M1 and a whopping 13 times faster than the MacBook Air powered by Intel. 

Designed for versatility, the MacBook Air is able to cope with anything from multitasking between numerous apps, editing videos to triple-A console gaming. With macOS Sonoma, the MacBook Air has access to a huge ecosystem of apps that run fast and smoothly.

With a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, the MacBook Air has support for one billion colours which means content is shown with rich contrast and vibrant detail. Reading through an important document? Text will appear super-crisp for reading that’s easy on the eyes. 

At 13.6-inches the MacBook Air is large enough to work comfortably on, yet at just over 11mm thin and weighing just 1.2kg, it’s incredibly portable and doesn’t take up much space. Not only that but with up to 18 hours of battery life, you can comfortably rely on your laptop to see you through hefty workloads.

Overall we awarded the MacBook Air a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker hailing the device as “the best MacBook for the vast majority of people.”

Max continues: “the MacBook Air M3 is a very complete machine that doesn’t have any glaring issues or missing features. It’s fast, with strong battery life and all the benefits of macOS.” 

If you need a trusty, lightweight and powerful laptop that copes with multitasking and boasts a long-lasting battery life, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better laptop than the MacBook Air M3. Now under £1000, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the laptop on Amazon.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

This iPad Air M1 saving will have you floating

This iPad Air M1 saving will have you floating

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal just stole Prime Day’s thunder

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal just stole Prime Day’s thunder

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
The Kindle Scribe just became a bargain e-ink tablet

The Kindle Scribe just became a bargain e-ink tablet

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day 2024

How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day 2024

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
This deal gets you two great Switch games for the price of one

This deal gets you two great Switch games for the price of one

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words