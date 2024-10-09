Amazon’s Prime sale just fixed the Pixel Tablet’s biggest problem

Upon its launch in 2023, customers were disappointed with how expensive Google’s first Pixel tablet was selling for. Now, over a year later, Amazon has finally solved this issue and made the tablet more affordable.

Nab the Google Pixel Tablet for just £283.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is over a massive £115 off its current RRP.

The Google Pixel Tablet is finally at a more reasonable price Considering it was retailing for a whopping £599 upon its launch last year, now is a great time to opt for the Google Pixel Tablet. Amazon

RRP £399

Now £283.99 View Deal

The first Android tablet with Google’s Tensor G2 chip built-in, the Pixel Tablet favours AI smarts over sheer power and speeds.

In fact, you’ll find heaps of your favourite Google AI tools in the Pixel Tablet, including newer additions such as the inclusion of Google’s voice assistant Gemini and Circle to Search, the tool which allows you to search for anything on screen simply by drawing a circle around it.

Its 11-inch touchscreen display boasts a sharp 2560×1600 resolution, so images, videos and text appear crisp and clear, plus as an LCD you’ll find decent colour reproduction too.

With a built-in smart home hub, the Pixel Tablet allows you to control your compatible smart home devices via the Google Home app or for hands-free help, simply ask Google to adjust your devices accordingly.

Those in the Android ecosystem will appreciate how easy it is to share content between your Pixel Tablet and nearby Android smartphones and laptops. It’s worth noting that these devices don’t necessarily have to be Pixel smartphones or Chromebooks, as this feature works with most Android-powered devices.

The Pixel Tablet also boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, whether you’re video streaming, making video calls with the 8MP front camera or gaming. You can also invest in the optional Charging Speaker Dock which allows the Pixel Tablet to charge while simultaneously working as a smart display too.

Considering upon its launch the Pixel Tablet was retailing for a whopping £599, the Pixel Tablet is now a much more affordable and tempting tablet at just £283.99. If you’ve been keen to try it out but have been previously put off by the high cost, we’d recommend taking advantage of this offer.

