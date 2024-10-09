Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon's premium streamer is hiding a great deal in plain sight

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Usually we’d expect Amazon’s Fire TV Cube to be a part of any and all its deals promotions, but it isn’t part of the Big Deals Day push. However, there’s still a discount to be had for the eagle eyed among us.

The Fire TV Cube is back to the lowest price we’ve seen it since Prime Day back in July. You can snap it up for £109.99.

While it's not part of the Amazon's deals promotion, the Fire TV Cube is back down to the cheapest price we've seen it

  Amazon UK
  Now £109
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most expensive, and its specs bear out its premium performance. HDR support covers Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+, so it’ll be able to get the best performance from any display it’s connected to. There’s also Dolby Atmos audio for those with compatible systems who want 3D immersive sound. We found picture and sound performance to be good, though for the best performance, you’ll need a high quality TV.

There is Alexa voice control, which is hands-free, allowing her to fetch results and search across apps just by calling out to her. Navigation is speedy with Alexa or through the remote control, and streams have been quick to load.

The HDMI 2.1 input means you could connect another device into the streamer, which could be a set-top box or a game consoles. As the Fire TV Cube supports ALLM, it can put the display its connected to straight into its game mode when it detects a connection to a PS5 or Xbox Series console.

We still think the Fire TV Cube is the best streamer that Amazon offers. If you missed out on the previous deal, now is a good time to snap it up.

