Amazon’s practically giving away the OnePlus 10T at this price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus 10T continues to fall in price with Amazon now dropping its price to an all-time low.

Right now you can grab the OnePlus 10T for an incredible £256.25. This phone started at £629, so the phone is currently less than half price.

OnePlus 10T is an excfellent mid-range phone and now it’s dropped all the way down from £629 to £256.25.

The most recent price was £351.50, so this knocks almost another £100 off. It comes in the moonstone black hue with 128GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM.

The phone is headlined by a 6.7-inch, 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display, which our reviewer describes as “smooth, responsive and punchy” which is great for a gamers as it has a 1,000Hz response rate. This makes it an excellent phone for gaming.

“If you mostly use your phone for watching videos and mobile gaming, then you should definitely consider this one,” our reviewer said when he tested the device in mid-2022.

OnePlus 10T back
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another flagship to consider from OnePlus

Pros

  • Excellent performance levels
  • Great screen
  • Brilliant fast-charging

Cons

  • Middling camera
  • Controversial design
  • No IP rating or wireless charging

We love the excellent performance levels from the OnePlus 10T’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and we were particularly enthused by the rapid charging. Battery life isn’t particularly mindblowing, but you can get it back to 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes. It’s rated at 150W too.

Our reviewer said you should buy the phone if you’re looking for a powerful phone with a great screen, because this one delivers.

Our reviewer gave the phone a four-star score, concluding: “The OnePlus 10T has some alluring feathers in its cap, those being the great performance that it squeezes from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset; the reality-defying speed of its 150W fast-charging; and its lush screen, which is particularly well-suited to running demanding video games. For all of those reasons, I really enjoyed using this phone on a day-to-day basis.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

