Amazon’s practically giving away the OnePlus 10T at this price

The OnePlus 10T continues to fall in price with Amazon now dropping its price to an all-time low.

Right now you can grab the OnePlus 10T for an incredible £256.25. This phone started at £629, so the phone is currently less than half price.

The most recent price was £351.50, so this knocks almost another £100 off. It comes in the moonstone black hue with 128GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM.

The phone is headlined by a 6.7-inch, 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display, which our reviewer describes as “smooth, responsive and punchy” which is great for a gamers as it has a 1,000Hz response rate. This makes it an excellent phone for gaming.

“If you mostly use your phone for watching videos and mobile gaming, then you should definitely consider this one,” our reviewer said when he tested the device in mid-2022.

We love the excellent performance levels from the OnePlus 10T’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and we were particularly enthused by the rapid charging. Battery life isn’t particularly mindblowing, but you can get it back to 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in 19 minutes. It’s rated at 150W too.

Our reviewer said you should buy the phone if you’re looking for a powerful phone with a great screen, because this one delivers.

Our reviewer gave the phone a four-star score, concluding: “The OnePlus 10T has some alluring feathers in its cap, those being the great performance that it squeezes from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset; the reality-defying speed of its 150W fast-charging; and its lush screen, which is particularly well-suited to running demanding video games. For all of those reasons, I really enjoyed using this phone on a day-to-day basis.”