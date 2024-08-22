Amazon’s practically giving away the Honor 90 at this price

Amazon is pretty much giving away the Honor 90 smartphone right now, with a huge discount that practically halves its launch price.

You can grab the Honor 90 for just £238.96 on Amazon right now. That’s a 47% discount if you go by the £449.99 RRP. Even Honor itself is still listing the phone for £349.99 on its own website.

While this is technically last year’s model, the Honor 90 remains a compelling mid-range option, especially at this new price. Our reviewer handed out a positive 4-star review at launch, reserving particular praise for “its gorgeous display and long-lasting battery”.

The aforementioned display is an absolute beauty – a 6.7-inch 2664 × 1200 AMOLED with 3840Hz PWM dimming that proves easier on the eyes than most. This simply isn’t the sort of screen you expect to see in a mid-range (and now downright affordable) phone.

That 5,000mAh battery will comfortably get you through a day of even fairly intensive usage. You also get rapid 66W wired charging support, though you’ll need to supply said charger yourself.

Honor’s design is nice and classy, too, with a skinny (7.8mm) and light(183g) body and a range of attractive finishes. This deal relates specifically to the Midnight Black model, but you can also select the snazzy Emerald Green model, albeit at a slightly reduced 40% saving.

The main camera, meanwhile, is a solid operator, with an eye-catching 200MP sensor that pulls in plenty of detail. It also enables the capture of some pretty decent hybrid 2x shots thanks to those extra pixels.

Elsewhere you’ll find plenty of storage with this model. Indeed, 256GB is the kind of spec you expect to find in a much more expensive phone.

If you’re looking to spend less than £300 on your next smartphone, but you want the best display possible, this Honor 90 deal could be worth checking out.