Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s practically giving away the Honor 90 at this price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is pretty much giving away the Honor 90 smartphone right now, with a huge discount that practically halves its launch price.

You can grab the Honor 90 for just £238.96 on Amazon right now. That’s a 47% discount if you go by the £449.99 RRP. Even Honor itself is still listing the phone for £349.99 on its own website.

Save 47% on the Honor 90 mid-range smartphone

Save 47% on the Honor 90 mid-range smartphone

The Honor 90 can now be bought at a huge 47% discount compared to its launch price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 47%
  • Now £238.96
View Deal

While this is technically last year’s model, the Honor 90 remains a compelling mid-range option, especially at this new price. Our reviewer handed out a positive 4-star review at launch, reserving particular praise for “its gorgeous display and long-lasting battery”.

The aforementioned display is an absolute beauty – a 6.7-inch 2664 × 1200 AMOLED with 3840Hz PWM dimming that proves easier on the eyes than most. This simply isn’t the sort of screen you expect to see in a mid-range (and now downright affordable) phone.

That 5,000mAh battery will comfortably get you through a day of even fairly intensive usage. You also get rapid 66W wired charging support, though you’ll need to supply said charger yourself.

Honor’s design is nice and classy, too, with a skinny (7.8mm) and light(183g) body and a range of attractive finishes. This deal relates specifically to the Midnight Black model, but you can also select the snazzy Emerald Green model, albeit at a slightly reduced 40% saving.

The main camera, meanwhile, is a solid operator, with an eye-catching 200MP sensor that pulls in plenty of detail. It also enables the capture of some pretty decent hybrid 2x shots thanks to those extra pixels.

Elsewhere you’ll find plenty of storage with this model. Indeed, 256GB is the kind of spec you expect to find in a much more expensive phone.

If you’re looking to spend less than £300 on your next smartphone, but you want the best display possible, this Honor 90 deal could be worth checking out.

You might like…

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024: 5-star headphones for less

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for August 2024: 5-star headphones for less

Hannah Davies 32 mins ago
Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024: Affordable iPads for school

Best iPad Mini deals for August 2024: Affordable iPads for school

Hannah Davies 46 mins ago
Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024: Back to school offers

Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024: Back to school offers

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Flip phones are no longer expensive, and this deal proves it

Flip phones are no longer expensive, and this deal proves it

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The most stylish Ninja air fryer now has a rare price cut

The most stylish Ninja air fryer now has a rare price cut

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Motorola’s flip phone is going cheap, barely two months after launch

Motorola’s flip phone is going cheap, barely two months after launch

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words