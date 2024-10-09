Amazon’s practically giving away Fitbits at this price

Racing to hit your fitness goals this autumn? The Google Fitbit Inspire 3 is currently available for just £63.99 on Amazon.

That’s 25% less than its usual price of £84.99, making this a brilliant time to snap up the wearable. Not only do you get the fitness tracker, but it also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, offering deeper insights, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions and more to get you started.

Save 1/4 on the Fitbit Inspire 3 Why wait for Black Friday to pick up a new Fitbit when you can bag one today for just £63.99. The Fitbit Inspire 3 has seen a 25% price reduction in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Amazon

Was £84.99

£63.99 View Deal

Run to Amazon before the Prime Big Deal Days sale ends tonight to save £21 on the slim Fitbit Inspire 3.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll need to be a subscriber to access the savings. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time Prime users, making it possible to access this deal and more at no cost to you.

Is the Fitbit Inspire 3 worth buying?

A more polished fitness tracker than the Inspire 2 Pros Now has a colour screen

Slim design is great for 24/7 wear

Sttrong feature set for the price Cons Colour screen could be bigger

Reading notifications can feel cramped

Fitbit Premium needed some insights

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a more polished update to the Inspire 2 that came before it, bringing a slim design, a colour screen and a strong set of features for its price.

The fitness tracker is ideal for monitoring your health with 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 sensors, as well as the ability to track your sleep, stress, activities and menstrual health. Your Daily Readiness Score tells you whether to prioritise exercise or recovery, while the 20+ exercise modes allow you to track a wide range of workouts.

The Inspire 3 allows you to see calls, texts and notifications from your phone and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, meaning you don’t need a specific smartphone to get started.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 has a 10-day battery life and is water-resistant up to 50m, making it safe to wear in the pool. You can even track lengths, distance, duration and pace while swimming.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Inspire 3 review.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: