Amazon’s practically giving away Fitbits at this price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Racing to hit your fitness goals this autumn? The Google Fitbit Inspire 3 is currently available for just £63.99 on Amazon

That’s 25% less than its usual price of £84.99, making this a brilliant time to snap up the wearable. Not only do you get the fitness tracker, but it also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, offering deeper insights, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions and more to get you started. 

Save 1/4 on the Fitbit Inspire 3

Why wait for Black Friday to pick up a new Fitbit when you can bag one today for just £63.99. The Fitbit Inspire 3 has seen a 25% price reduction in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £84.99
  • £63.99
View Deal

Run to Amazon before the Prime Big Deal Days sale ends tonight to save £21 on the slim Fitbit Inspire 3. 

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll need to be a subscriber to access the savings. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time Prime users, making it possible to access this deal and more at no cost to you. 

Is the Fitbit Inspire 3 worth buying? 

Fitbit Inspire 3 featured image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A more polished fitness tracker than the Inspire 2

Pros

  • Now has a colour screen
  • Slim design is great for 24/7 wear
  • Sttrong feature set for the price

Cons

  • Colour screen could be bigger
  • Reading notifications can feel cramped
  • Fitbit Premium needed some insights

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a more polished update to the Inspire 2 that came before it, bringing a slim design, a colour screen and a strong set of features for its price. 

The fitness tracker is ideal for monitoring your health with 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 sensors, as well as the ability to track your sleep, stress, activities and menstrual health. Your Daily Readiness Score tells you whether to prioritise exercise or recovery, while the 20+ exercise modes allow you to track a wide range of workouts. 

The Inspire 3 allows you to see calls, texts and notifications from your phone and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, meaning you don’t need a specific smartphone to get started. 

The Fitbit Inspire 3 has a 10-day battery life and is water-resistant up to 50m, making it safe to wear in the pool. You can even track lengths, distance, duration and pace while swimming. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Inspire 3 review

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

