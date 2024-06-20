Amazon’s Pixel 7a bundle is a bargain smartphone upgrade

The Pixel 7a is a real bargain right now as part of this bundle deal.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a along with Google’s official Pixel 30W Charger and an official silicone case for just £323.95. That’s a £84.14 saving on its previous price of £408.09, which amounts to a 20% discount.

Save 20% on this Pixel 7a bundle Amazon is offering a 20% discount on this compelling Pixel 7a bundle, which includes a 30W charger and a silicone case. Amazon

Save 20%

Now £323.95 View Deal

It’s a great price for a phone that remains very relevant today. The Pixel 7a continues to make more expensive phones look very foolish indeed, with features like wireless charging and IP67 water resistance, not to mention nigh-on flagship levels of performance.

You can’t let an article on a Pixel phone go by without mentioning the camera, either. The Pixel 7a comes with a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide, but that’s not important. What matters is that the pictures it takes are clearer and punchier than they have any right to be, even in low lighting.

Then there’s Google’s stock Android UI, which continues to be (along with iOS) the best in the business for clarity, style, and smart AI-enhanced features.

We really like the Pixel 7a, having awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good,” we concluded.

It’s also worth emphasising that one of the rare weak points of the Pixel 7a compared to other mid-range phones – the lack of a bundled in charged – is addressed as part of this bundle. Throw in Google’s stylish protective case, and you should be set for the next few years at least.