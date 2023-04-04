 large image

Amazon’s phenomenal M2 Mac Mini deal is back

Amazon is once again offering a great deal on the latest M2 Mac Mini.

Apple launched its latest update to the Mac Mini range towards the end of January, which means it’s still very much a hot property. Despite that fact, Amazon is currently selling the M2 Mac Mini for £599.98, which is an 8% saving on its £649 RRP.

This is for the entry model with 256GB of internal storage, but you can get the same 8% saving on the 512GB capacity model. That brings the price down from £849 to just £779.98.

Amazon is offering an 8% discount on the M2 Mac Mini, making a bargain computer even better value.

It should be remembered that the M2 Mac Mini was already a great deal, which isn’t something that can be said too often about a piece of Apple kit.

We concluded that the latest Mac Mini was “a wonderful machine ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues” in our 4.5-star review.

Our own Max Parker labelled it “one of the easiest to recommend Apple computers I have ever reviewed.” High praise indeed.

Key to that sense of value and performance is Apple’s latest M2 chip, which provides blistering performance in a compact form factor. This means that it’s an extremely quiet machine too, even when rendering video or exporting 4K footage.

While we love Apple’s current iMac, we reckon that the M2 Mac Mini is the better buy right now. It’s more capable, more versatile, and just plain better value. Even more so at this price.

