Amazon’s now selling the perfect gift for coffee lovers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone after the perfect gift for the coffee lover in their life should take note of this Amazon deal.

This Amazon deal gets you the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine (model number VCF107, if you’re interested) at a steep discount. The current price is just £164.99 rather than its usual £225.99, which is a saving of 27%.

That’s a great price for what is effectively your own personal espresso machine, with a 19-Bar Italian pump that delivers the perfect pressure.

It also comes with a built in milk frother function that enables you to turn out proper cappuccinos and lattes. There’s a 600 ml milk reservoir for just this purpose, and it’s removable for fridge storage.

One touch technology gives you speedy access to your favourite drinks, and the machine is compatible with ESE pods.

There’s a height adjustable cup tray, so it can accommodate both large and small cups. It’s also easy to clean, with a one–touch clean function. There’s that phrase again: one-touch. The name of the game here is ‘intuitive’.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, Breville (aka Sage) is an established name in the coffee maker business. We’ve reviewed a few of their coffee machines on the site, and have often found them to be really good.

The Breville Barista Max+ VCF152, for example, earned a 4.5-star review from us. It’s a different model, but it shows that the company knows how to make a machine that makes great espresso. Make no mistake, this Amazon coffee machine deal represents excellent value.

