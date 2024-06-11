Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s now selling PS5 controllers for a bargain price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up PS5 DualSense controllers at a bargain price, courtesy of Amazon.

The retailer is currently selling PlayStation DualSense controllers at a price of £44.99 each for a limited time. That’s a 31% saving on the usual price of £64.99.

Save 31% on the PS5 DualSense controller

Save 31% on the PS5 DualSense controller

Amazon is offering the PS5 DualSense controller at a 31% discount for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Save 31%
  • Now £44.99
View Deal

We’ve featured the glitzy Cosmic Red colour here, and most of the colours and bundles listed on the drop-down menu either aren’t available or don’t form part of the deal. The original white-and-black model is available at the same price, though that has a slightly lower RRP, so technically isn’t quite such a bargain.

Whichever colour you go for, this is a great price for what is arguably the best console controller on the market. While the button layout is classic PlayStation, it’s a haptic feedback that marks the DualSense out. Those analogue triggers will actively push back in supported games, adding another layer of immersion.

If you haven’t tried it, this might sound like a gimmick, but trust us when we say that it isn’t.

Indeed, the DualSense is such an innovative part of the PS5 package, we reviewed it separately. “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” we concluded in our 4.5-star review.

We also appreciated its weighty feel and improved battery life. One of our few grumbles was that the default white colour which was “begging to be adorned with all sorts of irritating marks”, but even that isn’t an issue if you go for this deep red option.

You might like…

Forget Apple when the Pixel 8 Pro is this cheap

Forget Apple when the Pixel 8 Pro is this cheap

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for June 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for June 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words