Amazon’s now selling PS5 controllers for a bargain price

You can now pick up PS5 DualSense controllers at a bargain price, courtesy of Amazon.

The retailer is currently selling PlayStation DualSense controllers at a price of £44.99 each for a limited time. That’s a 31% saving on the usual price of £64.99.

We’ve featured the glitzy Cosmic Red colour here, and most of the colours and bundles listed on the drop-down menu either aren’t available or don’t form part of the deal. The original white-and-black model is available at the same price, though that has a slightly lower RRP, so technically isn’t quite such a bargain.

Whichever colour you go for, this is a great price for what is arguably the best console controller on the market. While the button layout is classic PlayStation, it’s a haptic feedback that marks the DualSense out. Those analogue triggers will actively push back in supported games, adding another layer of immersion.

If you haven’t tried it, this might sound like a gimmick, but trust us when we say that it isn’t.

Indeed, the DualSense is such an innovative part of the PS5 package, we reviewed it separately. “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” we concluded in our 4.5-star review.

We also appreciated its weighty feel and improved battery life. One of our few grumbles was that the default white colour which was “begging to be adorned with all sorts of irritating marks”, but even that isn’t an issue if you go for this deep red option.