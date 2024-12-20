Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s now selling a Chromebook just shy of £170

Amazon is currently selling a very good Chromebook at the incredibly cheap price of £170, which is quite frankly insane.

The Acer Chromebook 314 is one of the better Chromebooks out there, yet it’s selling for the downright cheap price of £169.95 right now. That’s a 32% saving on its £249.99 RRP.

Save 32% on the Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 is currently selling at a 32% discount on Amazon, marking a laptop bargain.

Note that this Amazon Exclusive deal is being described as a ‘Limited time deal’, so you really shouldn’t wait too long if it appeals to you.

According to Amazon, if you order today you’ll still be able to get the Chromebook before Christmas, so there’s another incentive to pick one up sharpish.

This is for the model with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. You also get the usual 14-inch Full HD display, and of course Chrome OS preinstalled.

We reviewed a lesser spec of the Acer Chromebook 314 some time ago, and came away impressed. Contributor Reece Bithrey handed out a 4.5 out of 5 score and called it “One of the best budget Chromebooks you can buy”.

Besides that low price point, Reece was impressed with the Acer Chromebook 314’s sturdy construction (often a concern in cheaper laptops), as well as its decent port selection and fantastic battery life.

“The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook for those looking to get online for not much money,” Reece concluded. “If you’d like a device that can do a little more, expect to pay a fair bit more.”

That last point counts double in the wake of this price cut. You simply won’t be able to get such a competent ultra-portable laptop for anything like this soft of price.

We’re a big fan of Acer’s Chromebooks in general, as evidenced by the fact that two of its models have made their way onto our Best Chromebook 2024 round-up feature. This is a brand you can trust.

