Amazon’s Nothing Phone (2) price crash has surfaced elsewhere

Another retailer has picked up the baton from Amazon in offering the Nothing Phone (2) for a knock-down price.

Fonehouse is selling the Nothing Phone (2) for just £569, which is a saving of £60 on the £629 RRP. This is the same price Amazon was offering it for a couple of days ago, but that deal is no longer running.

Save £60 on the Nothing Phone (2) Fonehouse is selling the Nothing Phone (2) for just £569, which represents a £60 saving on the RRP. Fonehouse

Save £60

Now £569 View Deal

This is a great price for a superb mid-range phone. We liked the Nothing Phone (2) a lot at launch, awarding it a 4.5-star review and saying that it was “the phone Nothing should’ve released last year”.

However, one issue we had with the Nothing Phone (2) was that it was quite a bit more expensive than the Nothing Phone (1). This deal pretty much fixes that complaint in one sweep.

To be clear, our complaint was a fairly minor one. After all, the Nothing Phone (2) fixes the issues we had with the original phone, with a much more powerful processor, a decent pair of 50MP cameras, and a superior 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

You get the same unique semi-transparent design as the Nothing Phone (1), and you also get the return of Nothing’s Glyph lighting system, which illuminates in various configurations on the back of the phone depending on the notification.

All in all, the Nothing Phone (2) is a seriously classy smartphone – distinctly flagship-esque, you might say – for this kind of mid-range price. If the previous limited-time Amazon deal is anything to go by, this won’t be around forever, so snap it up fast.