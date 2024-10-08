Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s new Ring Doorbell bundle is a home security steal

Jon Mundy

Amazon has a brilliant home security starter pack at a total steal of a price for the Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

The deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and a Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) for a combined price of £64.99. This is a bundle that would ordinarily cost you £149.98, which makes for a saving of £84.99, or 57%.

That’s a huge deal on a really well rounded security set-up. The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) does exactly what it says on the tin, providing sharp 1440p HD video of the view in front of your front door.

It also supports Colour Night Vision, and there’s between six and 12 months of battery life on a single charge. Alternatively, if you’ve already got a wired doorbell, then this model can be connected to the existing wires.

The Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) provides an indoor wired security camera, and connects to your home network via Wi-Fi. It can be wall mounted or stood on a bookshelf, and there’s a privacy shutter for when you’re at home and don’t wish to be observable.

When you’re out, the Ring Indoor Camera uses its PIR sensor to detect motion and send an alert to your phone.

Naturally, with these being two Amazon devices, they work with Alexa and feed into the same joined up ecosystem, using the same Ring app.

We’ve reviewed both of these bits of kits separately, and awarded both 4 out of 5. Our reviewer concluded that the Ring Video Doorbell “Works brilliantly for dealing with callers and fully integrates with Alexa”, while the Ring Indoor Camera is “A great, low-cost security camera.”

Bundled together in this way, with such a low asking price, these two Ring devices are a great way to get started with a smart home security set-up.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

