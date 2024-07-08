Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

There’s perhaps no better time to pick up an action camera than the summer and the GoPro Hero 12 Black has just seen a huge price drop ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day. 

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s latest action camera, offering 5.3K/60p recording, 27-megapixel stills, HDR and incredible stabilisation. Now you can get all of this and more for as little as £285.51 on Amazon. 

Save 29% on the GoPro Hero 12 right now

Save 29% on the GoPro Hero 12 right now

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has plummeted from £399.99 to just £285.51 on Amazon. That’s a huge £114.48 saving on the 4.5-star action camera ahead of Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399.99
  • £285.51
View Deal

That’s a huge drop compared to the GoPro Hero 12 Black’s £399.99 usual price and a top discount less than a year after the camera arrived on the scene. 

Head to Amazon now to save 29% – or £114.48 – on the 4.5-star action camera. That’s enough cash left over to buy the Volta battery grip, the Max Lens Mod 2.0 or GoPro’s waterproof Protective Housing to plunge the camera to depths of 196ft underwater. 

Is the GoPro Hero 12 Black worth buying? 

GoPro Hero 12 Black main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another fantastic action camera

Pros

  • Sharp and vibrant video
  • Improved battery life
  • AirPod support makes recording audio easier than ever

Cons

  • There are better options for low light
  • Still no touch support on the front screen

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s 2023 flagship camera and one of the most famous action cameras around. 

The camera’s 1/1.9-inch CMOS sensor delivers high-resolution 5.3K/60p HDR video and sharp 27-megapixel stills that impressed us with their detail and vibrance particularly when shooting in daylight. 

Powered by GoPro’s own GP2 processor, the camera offers impressive HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation with built-in Horizon Lock to ensure footage remains smooth and horizon’s level even when traversing bumpy roads and taking part in sports. 

There are plenty of features to get stuck into from creative Night Effects like Star Trails and Light Painting, to Scheduled Capture and Hindsight to ensure you never miss a moment of action – even when you retire to bed. 

Of course, the Hero 12 Black is as rugged as ever, making it ideal for taking to rougher terrains and shooting underwater up to 33ft. The latest GoPro also now supports Bluetooth earbuds, including Apple’s AirPods, making it easier to record audio and speak voice commands. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 12 Black review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re spending a lot of time outdoors this summer, we’d also recommend checking out this deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255. The outstanding running watch has seen its own substantial price drop ahead of Prime Day. 

You might like…

This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Prime Day’s come early with this Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer finally has a price drop

Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer finally has a price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Garmin’s most stylish watch is down to a bargain price

Garmin’s most stylish watch is down to a bargain price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Travelling this summer? You need these discounted earbuds

Travelling this summer? You need these discounted earbuds

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words