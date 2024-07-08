Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

There’s perhaps no better time to pick up an action camera than the summer and the GoPro Hero 12 Black has just seen a huge price drop ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s latest action camera, offering 5.3K/60p recording, 27-megapixel stills, HDR and incredible stabilisation. Now you can get all of this and more for as little as £285.51 on Amazon.

Save 29% on the GoPro Hero 12 right now The GoPro Hero 12 Black has plummeted from £399.99 to just £285.51 on Amazon. That’s a huge £114.48 saving on the 4.5-star action camera ahead of Prime Day. Amazon

Was £399.99

£285.51 View Deal

That’s a huge drop compared to the GoPro Hero 12 Black’s £399.99 usual price and a top discount less than a year after the camera arrived on the scene.

Head to Amazon now to save 29% – or £114.48 – on the 4.5-star action camera. That’s enough cash left over to buy the Volta battery grip, the Max Lens Mod 2.0 or GoPro’s waterproof Protective Housing to plunge the camera to depths of 196ft underwater.

Is the GoPro Hero 12 Black worth buying?

Another fantastic action camera Pros Sharp and vibrant video

Improved battery life

AirPod support makes recording audio easier than ever Cons There are better options for low light

Still no touch support on the front screen

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s 2023 flagship camera and one of the most famous action cameras around.

The camera’s 1/1.9-inch CMOS sensor delivers high-resolution 5.3K/60p HDR video and sharp 27-megapixel stills that impressed us with their detail and vibrance particularly when shooting in daylight.

Powered by GoPro’s own GP2 processor, the camera offers impressive HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation with built-in Horizon Lock to ensure footage remains smooth and horizon’s level even when traversing bumpy roads and taking part in sports.

There are plenty of features to get stuck into from creative Night Effects like Star Trails and Light Painting, to Scheduled Capture and Hindsight to ensure you never miss a moment of action – even when you retire to bed.

Of course, the Hero 12 Black is as rugged as ever, making it ideal for taking to rougher terrains and shooting underwater up to 33ft. The latest GoPro also now supports Bluetooth earbuds, including Apple’s AirPods, making it easier to record audio and speak voice commands.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 12 Black review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re spending a lot of time outdoors this summer, we’d also recommend checking out this deal on the Garmin Forerunner 255. The outstanding running watch has seen its own substantial price drop ahead of Prime Day.