Amazon’s massively discounted this flagship Philips OLED TV

Amazon has massively discounted the classy Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll be able to save 33% on the price of the Philip Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV. You’ll be getting it for £999, rather than the usual £1,499.

Suffice to say, a £500 saving is not to be sniffed at. Especially when you’re getting such a classy flagship TV.

The Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 is a 55-inch 4K TV with a vibrant OLED Panel, a 120Hz peak refresh rate with ultra-low input lag (making it great for gaming), and of course Philips’s signature Ambilight technology.

If you missed our explainer, Philips Ambilight is a clever lighting system that uses LED lights embedded in the back of the TV to mimic and project the on-screen colour output onto the wall behind the TV. It sounds strange, but it greatly increases the immersion factor of any film of TV series you’re watching.

The Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 is powered by the Philips P5 processor with AI, which is said to utilise deep-learning AI for a more lifelike picture. Think richer colours and smoother motion, with images processed “in a manner similar to the human brain”. Yikes.

It runs on the Titan OS smart TV platform, which offers ready access to all of your favoured streaming services. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support have you covered for high quality output.

This is a particularly stylish TV too, with a thin bezel and a minimalistic metal stand.

We’re big fans of Philips’s high-end TV output. They always pack exemplary image quality, stylish design, competitive specifications, and the extra immersiveness that Ambilight brings.

Note that while this particular deal is for the 55-inch model, Amazon is also running cut price deals on the other sizes. Just click on the screen size you want for a hefty saving.