Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s massively discounted this flagship Philips OLED TV

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has massively discounted the classy Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll be able to save 33% on the price of the Philip Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV. You’ll be getting it for £999, rather than the usual £1,499.

Suffice to say, a £500 saving is not to be sniffed at. Especially when you’re getting such a classy flagship TV.

Save £500 on the Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV

Save £500 on the Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV

Philip Ambilight 55OLED759 4K OLED smart TV is currently selling at a massive £500 discount on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now £999
View Deal

The Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 is a 55-inch 4K TV with a vibrant OLED Panel, a 120Hz peak refresh rate with ultra-low input lag (making it great for gaming), and of course Philips’s signature Ambilight technology.

If you missed our explainer, Philips Ambilight is a clever lighting system that uses LED lights embedded in the back of the TV to mimic and project the on-screen colour output onto the wall behind the TV. It sounds strange, but it greatly increases the immersion factor of any film of TV series you’re watching.

The Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 is powered by the Philips P5 processor with AI, which is said to utilise deep-learning AI for a more lifelike picture. Think richer colours and smoother motion, with images processed “in a manner similar to the human brain”. Yikes.

It runs on the Titan OS smart TV platform, which offers ready access to all of your favoured streaming services. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support have you covered for high quality output.

This is a particularly stylish TV too, with a thin bezel and a minimalistic metal stand.

We’re big fans of Philips’s high-end TV output. They always pack exemplary image quality, stylish design, competitive specifications, and the extra immersiveness that Ambilight brings.

Note that while this particular deal is for the 55-inch model, Amazon is also running cut price deals on the other sizes. Just click on the screen size you want for a hefty saving.

You might like…

The Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch

The Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch

Jon Mundy 52 mins ago
Here’s your first chance to get the Galaxy Watch Ultra discounted

Here’s your first chance to get the Galaxy Watch Ultra discounted

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for August 2024

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Argos is selling 4K smart TVs for next to nothing

Argos is selling 4K smart TVs for next to nothing

Chris Smith 4 days ago
One of the top PS5 exclusives is now just £19.99

One of the top PS5 exclusives is now just £19.99

Chris Smith 4 days ago
A day after launch, Pixel 9 already has a big price cut

A day after launch, Pixel 9 already has a big price cut

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words