Amazon’s made the Pixel 8 cheaper than the Pixel 8a

We’re now into day two of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale extravaganza, but there’s no sign of the deals slowing down. That means there’s still time to grab a bargain, whether that’s a bit of tech or something for the home. 

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Pixel 8 has a spectacular offer that brings the 2023 flagship smartphone down to just £455 right now. That’s a not-insignificant saving of £244 compared to its £799 RRP, and it’ll net you the 128GB model in Obsidian Black. 

Save £244 on the Google Pixel 8 at Amazon

The 2023 flagship Pixel 8 is down to just £455, making it cheaper than the £499 Pixel 8a which was designed as a more budget-friendly version of the Pixel 8.

In fact, with such a significant saving, the Pixel 8 is actually more affordable than the £499 Pixel 8a, Google’s more affordable alternative to the Pixel 8. That means you’re essentially getting a free upgrade if you were considering going for the Pixel 8a. 

The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, as are all the other deals that are part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, but you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to take advantage of these fantastic offers – just don’t forget to cancel before your free trial runs out! 

It also helps that the Google Pixel 8 is a phenomenal phone that was awarded a respectable 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it at release in late 2023.

It’s not hard to see why either; the Pixel 8 is a solid all-round device, offering a premium display experience and great performance, but it’s in the AI and camera departments where the smartphone really flexes its muscles.

Hand holding a Google Pixel 8 showing the home screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the AI-focused Tensor G3 chipset, the Pixel 8a offers a plethora of unique AI-powered features including photo tools like Magic Eraser and Super Res Zoom, as well as handy everyday features like the ability to identify background music throughout the day, fantastic recording transcription capabilities and more.

And, AI aside, the Pixel 8 is a great smartphone for photography, delivering not only detailed, bright shots, but images with more accurate colours than much of the competition, especially when it comes to skin tones.

So yes, the Google Pixel 8 is a capable smartphone that’s an undeniable steal at just £455 – but be fast, we don’t see this deal hanging around for that long.

