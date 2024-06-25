Amazon’s Mac Mini M2 deal is too good to miss

This deal on Apple’s Mac Mini M2 is too good to miss if you’re in the market for a compact but classy desktop.

Amazon’s deal gets you the Mac Mini M2 for just £582.97, which is a 10% saving on its £649 RRP. This is Apple’s current Mac Mini model, too, so we’re not talking about shifting old stock.

This is the baseline model, so this variant of the M2 chip comes with and 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, while you also get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Mac Mini M2 also comes with Gigabit Ethernet for a speedy physical internet connection.

We rate the Mac Mini M2 (aka the Mac Mini 2023) extremely highly, having doled out a 4.5-star score in our review. “The Apple Mac Mini (2023) remains an impressively compact yet powerful machine,” we concluded in a conclusion that we updated just a few months ago.

“It’s ideal for those who work at a desktop but want a Mac that doesn’t take up much room.”

The M2 chip truly is a stunning component, offering ample performance for even relatively heavy duty tasks like image and video editing, all within a tiny chassis that can fit on even the smallest and most cluttered desk.

All you need to do is add your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you have a highly capable and quiet desktop machine.

It represented great value at launch, but at this price the Mac Mini M2 has become a bargain.