Amazon’s latest Ring video doorbell is now a whole lot cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon’s latest Ring video doorbell is now significantly cheaper than normal, but it won’t be around forever at this price.

The online retailer is selling the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for $59.99 / £69.99 for a limited time only. That’s a 40/30% discount on the $/£99.99 recommended retail price.

This will get you a very tidy and intuitive wire-free smart doorbell, which is designed with self-installation in mind. It’ll also give you a 30-day free trial of Ring Home, which lets you save up to 180 days of footage to the cloud. It’ll also get you custom person and package alerts, as well as notifications that look like calls whenever someone pressed the doorbell button.

Our own home tech Editor David Ludlow reviewed the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for us quite recently, and handed out a positive 4 out of 5 score.

David called it “A great-value smart video doorbell”, and praised its new square aspect ratio (so you get a head-to-toe view of the caller). It works around the clock, too, with a full night vision mode granting a clear view.

He also found the installation process to be simple, with a handy screw-in mount provided in the box. You can also purchase an additional corner kit for those tight fits, as well as a no-drill mount that offers a strong adhesive system.

This is a flexible system that can be left to its own devices using battery power alone, but which is also compatible with existing door chimes and power transformers.

If your door gets plenty of sunlight, you can also invest in an optional solar charger mount for perpetual wire-free charging.

As this suggests, Amazon’s smart doorbell ecosystem is one of the most flexible and well-established on the market. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is the most accessible entry point, especially now that it’s significantly cheaper.

