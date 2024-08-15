Amazon’s latest Ninja air fryer deal is too tasty to miss

You can currently make a tasty saving with this deal on one of the most versatile Ninja air fryer kitchen appliances around.

Click on that link below and Amazon will sell you the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer for just £129. With a recommended retail price of £229.99, you’re saving more than £100 here.

Note that this is for the grey model only. If you want the sleek copper black model, you’ll need to splash out £212.99. That’s still a saving, but not a huge one.

Save 44% on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer Amazon is selling the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK at close to half price. Amazon

Save 44%

Now £129 View Deal

Don’t wait too long whatever you do. Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’, which means it won’t be around for long.

We reviewed the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer last year, and awarded it 4.5 out of 5. It’s pretty darned great.

This air fryer supplies you with a single 5.7-litre cooking compartment, but it can be split into two smaller compartments for cooking in two different ways simultaneously. The removable crisper plate lets you cook pasta, rice, potatoes and anything cooked in liquid on the bottom level, while the top section is reserved for your protein.

Our reviewer called the Ninja Speedi “a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go, whether you want them fast (in 15 minutes or so) or via the slow cooker”, which says it all really.

If you’re looking for a great deal on a Ninja air fryer, this is the best around at the moment.