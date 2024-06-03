Amazon’s Honor 90 deal is a true summertime bargain

If your current phone is on its way out and you need a new handset in time for the summer holiday then you need to see this deal.

Amazon’s reduced the price of the fantastic Honor 90 to only £309.70, making it an absolute bargain compared to the original asking price of £449.99. At that rate, you’d be hard pressed to find a phone with a better screen/camera combo around the same price.

I was the one who tested the Honor 90 for Trusted Reviews and was mightily impressed with what Honor had managed to cram into the phone, particularly given its mid-range price point. In fact, despite currently using an iPhone 15 as my main handset, there are a few Honor 90 features that I wish Apple’s device had.

The Honor 90 is going cheap With a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a 200MP main wide-angle camera and a massive 5000mAh battery, the Honor 90 is now an absolute bargain at this reduced price. Amazon

Was £449.99

Now £309.70 View Deal

For starters, the Honor 90’s screen is by far one of the nicest I’ve ever seen on a smartphone. The 6.7-inch display is brilliantly large for watching a bit of Netflix or YouTube on the go, and it spills over the edges to create a cinematic effect.

Where it really comes into its own however is with the device’s screen dimming tech. With 3840Hz PWM dimming, the Honor 90 is able to lower its use of blue light throughout the day to lessen the strain on your eyes. There’s also an e-book mode that’s perfect for a bit of reading in apps like Kindle and Readly.

When it comes to cameras, the rear-facing set-up on the Honor 90 might not have the most fashionable look out there, but there’s no denying their performance when out in the field. Particularly thanks to the main 200MP wide lens, I was able to snap some genuinely eye-catching shots that were packed with colour and ideal for social media.

What ties it all together is the massive 5000mAh battery under the hood. In my testing I was able to get through two-days of use without worry, so if you’re taking the Honor 90 with you on holiday then you won’t have to worry about making a dash for the nearest charger at the end of the day.

For just £309.70, the Honor 90 is just too much of a steal not to recommend, so if you’re after a low-cost handset with tons of great features then this is exactly what you’ve been looking for.