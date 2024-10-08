Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s hiding an Asus laptop bargain in plain sight

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a laptop steal on Prime Day, how about £500 off the original price of this Asus Zenbook?

Amazon is selling the Asus Zenbook 14 UX3402 14-inch laptop for just £399.99. While that’s a $50 saving on the most recent price, the Keepa price tracking tool shows it was originally on sale for £899 in 2022.

Such is the nature of Prime Big Deal Days, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to access these prices and the fast and free delivery. You might still be able to snag a free trial.

ASUS Zenbook 14 for less than half price

ASUS Zenbook 14 for less than half price

On Prime Big Deals Day 2024, there’s a cracking deal on this Asus Zenbook 14 laptop.

  • Amazon
  • Was £899
  • Now £399.99
View Deal

This attractive 14-inch Windows 11 laptop offers a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS display with 400 nits of brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

You’re getting plenty of power of the Intel Core i5-1240p processor, which has 12 cores with a CPU speed of 4.4GHz. That’s backed by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There’s also a 512GB SSD.

Asus promises a powerful 75Wh battery that can keep you going for around 18 hours. Plus, 49 minutes on charge will get you back up to 60% charge. There’s also rapid and secure Wi-Fi thanks to support for Wi-Fi 6E. Asus also has a WiFi Stabiliser technology that works to filter out interference.

The company is also promising a full set of I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connectivity, that includes fast charging, support for 4K displays and 40Gbps data transfers. Asus is also including a HDMI port, an old school USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port and a microSD card reader. There’s an audio jack too.

Speaking of the sound, the Zenbook 14 has Dolby Atmos support for immersive and multi-dimensional sound, directly from the laptop speakers. All this and the laptop weighs just 1.39kg making it ideal for just slipping into your day bag.

We haven’t reviewed this precise model, but the Zenbook range is among the most trusted in laptops. You’re not likely to find a much bigger Prime Day laptop bargain than this.

You can our rolling guide to the best Prime Big Deal Days 2024 here.

