Amazon’s got the perfect soundbar deal ahead of England’s Euros opener

The Sonos Ray soundbar will help you feel a little closer to the action as the Euros get underway this weekend. At this price you’re scoring an awesome deal to boot.

Amazon is selling the Sonos Ray soundbar for £214.99, which is 23% off the £279 asking price. It’s a saving of £64.01 on this already great value product. You can buy the product in black and white too.

There’s fast and free delivery for Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll have it in time for England’s opening game against Serbia on Sunday evening.

The Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar that can improve the sound of any television compared to the built in speakers and do so quite comprehensively.

It provides Amazon Alexa support, meaning you can command content and interact with smart home products, as well as Apple AirPlay for casting content from Apple devices.

It also benefits form the Sonos Trueplay technology, which “automatically tunes the soundbar for where you’re sitting and the size and shape of your room” while you can eventually turn it into a full home surround sound system by adding rear speakers or the Sonos Sub.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Ray a 4.5 star score from a potential 5 back in May 2022, when it arrived on the scene. We loved the price point for people who were simply looking to get better sound from their television without delving deeply into the high-end formats like Dolby Atmos.

He said you should buy “if you have a smaller or secondary TV with poor-quality sound, the Sonos Ray will provide a boost, delivering a full-on multi-room audio experience.”