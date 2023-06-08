Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s got an unbelievable Diablo 4 Xbox bundle right now

Diablo 4 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most important games of the year and what better time to snag a bundle deal on an Xbox.

Right now Amazon is selling an Xbox Series S console with Diablo 4 for £289.99. That’s a £30 saving on what it’d cost you to buy both outright. That’s better than any standalone discount we’ve seen for the game, which has a £69.99 RRP.

Get Diablo IV and an Xbox Series S at a hellish discount

Diablo IV is now out you can get £30 off when you buy an Xbox Series S bundle from Amazon

You’ll get the console, plus an Xbox Wireless Controller and a code for the digital version of Blizzard’s forthcoming next-generation action RPG.

With what still counts as a pre-order of the standard edition of the game, Amazon says you’ll also Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Mount Armor in Diablo IV as a reward. The game has been on deck four years now and the excitement all came to a head this week with the June 6 release date.

Early review are largely positive with Metacritic noting a score 87 out of 100. Fans of the series and newcomers alike are impressed with the fruit of Blizzard’s long labours.

VideoGamer concluded that the game “feels like the apex of the series, bringing together everything great about the previous entries,” while Windows Central reckons it might be “Blizzard’s best-ever game.”

Let’s not forget you’re getting a Microsoft Xbox Series S console too. It’s capable of hitting 1440p resolution, with ray tracing support, as well as 120fps gaming.

If you’re still rocking an Xbox One, this is a major performance upgrade on the Xbox One S, while the next-gen SSD dramatically reduces loading times. In our view, the system offers incredible value considering the specs and this bargain further improves that value proposition.

