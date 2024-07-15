Amazon’s got an early Prime Day banger for coffee drinkers

Coffee drinkers looking for an early Prime Day deal take note, because Amazon is selling the Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next at a steep discount.

There’s only a day to go until Amazon’s Prime Day bonanza, but there are already some choice deals around if you know where to look.

This one gets you the Nespresso Vertuo Next pod coffee machine for £69. That’s a huge 54% saving on the £150 RRP.

Save 54% on the Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine The Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next is being offered at a steep discount ahead of Prime Day 2024. Amazon

Save 54%

Now £69 View Deal

You can specify your compact pod machine in either Dark Grey or White. Either way, you’re getting a stylish little single-cup machine from Magimix.

This machine uses Nespresso Vertuo pods, which offer over 30 blends for easy one-touch brewing. You can use this machine for a variety of coffee styles, and in seven distinct sizes running from Ristretto (25ml) eight up to carafe (535ml).

This is the second generation of Nespresso’s pod machine, offering the same unique centrifugal brewing system in a much smaller package, while adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into the mix.

The machine takes just 30 seconds to heat up, while it will read each coffee pod’s individual barcode and automatically adjust its brew settings accordingly.

We reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next system several years ago (it’s a bit of a classic), and awarded it a distinctly positive 4.5 out of 5. “Nespresso’s Vertuo system proved to be a winner, delivering a mug full of rich and smooth coffee,” we concluded.

Best early Prime Day deals

UK:

US: