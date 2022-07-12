 large image

Amazon’s got a secret Prime Day deal for the 2022 MacBook Pro

Apple only launched the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip recently, and yet it’s already had a £100 price cut over on Amazon.

While seemingly not officially part of the Prime Day sales, the MacBook Pro 2022 still saw a price cut yesterday, dropping down to the laptop’s lowest price yet at £1249.98. You’ll struggle to find a better deal for the new laptop, with Apple still selling it with a £1349 base price over on its site.

Apple may not have upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Pro’s design for the latest model, but it did fit it with a new M2 chip. Apple claims that the M2 provides an 18% performance boost for the CPU compared to the preceding M1 processor, while the graphics power has seen a whopping 35% performance upgrade.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro on offer also packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a TouchBar which allows you to utilise shortcuts for certain apps and software.

The 13-inch Retina display has a 2560×1600 native resolution, while the battery can apparently last 20 hours of Apple TV app movie playback before requiring a recharge.

In terms of ports, it sports USB-C, USB 3.2 and an audio jack. You also get a 720p webcam built into the top screen bezel in case you need to jump into Zoom meeting on a frequent basis.

It’s remarkable to see the MacBook Pro 2022 given a price cut considering it launched so recently. And while it may not officially be part of the Prime Day sale, it may as well be with yesterday’s discount pushing it down to the most affordable price yet.

So if you’ve been considering a purchase for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and want to benefit from the extra power that the M2 chip provides, there’s no better time to finally make that purchase.

