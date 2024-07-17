Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Even though it hasn’t actually hit store shelves yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has just been given the Prime Day treatment.

We’ve seen plenty of smartphone and smartwatch offers throughout the Prime Day 2024 sale but none that have come close to offering such a high-value discount, given just how new the phone is.

Right now, you can pre-order the slick Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for £2038, a massive £360 reduction on the original £2398 asking price. While that’s definitely more expensive than most phone bundles, it is the best option by far for anyone looking to go all in on Samsung’s most high-end tech.

Prime Day Bundle: Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Watch Ultra If you’ve been tempted to upgrade to Samsung’s latest flagship tech then this Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Watch Ultra bundle will be right up your street, now with £360 off during Prime Day. Amazon

Save £360

Now £2038 View Deal

Starting with the Z Fold 6, this stylish device is the perfect example of why foldable phones are here to stay. With the added real-estate of its 7.6-inch inner display, you have all the room you need to multitask on the go, so if you need to jot down some notes whilst reading a report, you can do so, all at the same time.

When the working day is done though and you just want to catch up on the latest TV shows whilst scrolling through social media then you also have the ability to do just that. There are plenty of combinations like these but the important thing is that unlike a standard smartphone, the Z Fold 6 gives you the flexibility to experiment.

When you’re ready to shut down your laptop and head off on a run or, even better, explore the great outdoors on a hike, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is exactly the type of smartwatch that you’ll be glad to have on your wrist.

Thanks to a grade 4 titanium chassis and 100m metre depth resistance, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed to withstand the elements, so you won’t have to worry about it not being able to keep up with your pace.

Plus, thanks to Wear OS 5, you can enjoy full smart functionality on your wrist including Google Maps directions, contactless payments and even answering calls. Whatever the day is likely to throw at you, you’ll be more than covered with both the Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in tow.

So if you’re ready to take the plunge and upgrade then there’s still time left to make use of this unbelievable Prime Day pre-order deal.

