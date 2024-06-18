Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni 4K set is now a 55-inch bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Amazon Fire TV Omni OLED series of televisions have been a hit among shoppers and you can currently grab the 55-inch model for almost a third off.

Amazon (of course) is selling the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED series TV for just £519.99, which is a £230 saving on the £749.99 asking price.

The Amazon Omni series of 4K televisions get you a lot for a little. Now you can get this smart QLED set for £519.99

  • Amazon
  • Was £749.99
  • Now £519.99
View Deal

There’s fast delivery for Amazon Prime members, meaning you’ll have it rapidly to make the most of the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

This model includes the built-in Amazon Fire TV interface so no need to buy a streaming stick, as all of the apps and services are built in. Beyond that there is the Ambient Experience, which turns your TV into artwork, or offers handy widgets when you’re not watching content.

It also includes hands-free Alexa access for summoning content and controlling smart home products. Meanwhile, on the audio side of things, there’s HDMI eARC, which will allow you to set up Dolby Atmos compatible sound systems.

The QLED technology offers a 4K resolution complete with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ Adaptive for high dynamic range content. The Quantum Dot display also benefits from full array local dimming to enhance contrast.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Thor Love and Thunder
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An ambitious 4K HDR TV from Amazon at an accessible price

Pros

  • Colourful performance (in the right mode)
  • Slick Alexa integration
  • Well stocked for apps
  • Fire TV Ambient Experience

Cons

  • Feet not the most accommodating for placement
  • HDR performance could use more finesse
  • Rough upscaling with 480p content
  • Competition is cheaper

We have reviewed the Omni QLED television and gave it a four-star review, praising the colourful performance, sick Alexa integration, well-stocked App Store, and the handy Ambient Experience.

He said you should buy “if you’re searching for a big screen experience with smarts: Alexa and the Fire TV platform are a solid combination, though it does mean you’d need to be an Amazon customer to make to most of it.”

He added that “there’s the expansive Fire TV platform to take advantage of, and if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem this TV will slot easily in with its Alexa integration. The Ambient Fire TV Experience gives this TV more of a lifestyle feel too, with its artwork and customisation that might attract a different audience set.”

