Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is only £64.99 with this Prime Day bargain

After an affordable yet capable tablet this Amazon Prime Day? If so, the Fire HD 8 Plus is heavily discounted right now at the online retailer.

Having established itself as a cheap yet supremely capable tablet for those not wanting to break the bank in recent years, the Amazon Fire Tab HD range has continued to impress with its latest iteration of products.

Now, you can see what all of the fuss is about for just £64.99, knocking a staggering £45 off the usual asking price without compromising on what you can expect from the affordable tablet experience.

Here’s what we had to say in our 4/5 review: “The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus sits alone in the tablet space. It’s not for those who care about the best screen, performance or replacing their laptop. This is for someone who wants a basic device for video streaming, maybe a bit of reading and light gaming.”

Obviously, this isn’t a tablet designed for competing against the heavyweights such as Apple and Samsung, but instead acts as an ideal device for those after a second screen for video streaming or perhaps a light spot of gaming, offering beefy enough specs to make such activities a relative breeze.

You can opt for the 64GB model if you’re after a larger amount of storage, and it’s also discounted right now for a limited time. Unfortunately, many of the colour schemes aren’t in stock right now, so you can’t strut your favourite aesthetic this Prime Day.

But if you want a tablet for children or simply a secondary device for yourself, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a tablet well worth considering with such a hefty discount, fingers crossed that stock doesn’t run dry before Prime Day is over.

